NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cumulus Media's (NASDAQ: CMLS) Westwood One today announced that The Dan Bongino Show podcast will offer a special two-hour edition on Monday, August 26, 2024, the first day of hearings for the House Republicans' independent investigation into the assassination attempt against former President Donald J. led by Reps. Cory Mills (R-FL) and Eli Crane (R-AZ). Mills and Crane will be joined by Reps. Andy Biggs (R-AZ), Chip Roy (R-TX), and Matt Gaetz (R-FL) in this independent investigation.

Bongino, a former Secret Service Agent, will be one of three to testify at the forum, along with Erik Prince, a former Navy SEAL officer, and Ben Shaffer, a Washington regional SWAT operator. Bongino will record the special edition of his podcast from The Heritage Foundation, also the site for the forum.

The Dan Bongino Show podcast saw a surge in growth in July 2024 as listeners turned to Bongino for his expertise and insight as a former United States Secret Service agent following the assassination attempt against former President Donald J. Trump just prior to the Republican National Convention.

About The Dan Bongino Show

The Dan Bongino Show podcast is a perennial Top Ten in Apple's News category ranking and has seen well over 200 million downloads so far this year. In addition, the show has been downloaded more than 350 million times on Rumble and was one of the most requested podcasts on Alexa devices this year. The Cumulus Podcast Network distributes, markets, and monetizes the show. A new episode drops each weekday on most podcast platforms as well as on Rumble with video.

In addition to hosting The Dan Bongino Show podcast on the Cumulus Podcast Network, Bongino hosts his syndicated live radio program“The Dan Bongino Show” on Westwood One. With live guests and listener calls, the program showcases Bongino's natural ability to forge connections and communicate as never before. The program airs live Monday-Friday from 12 to 3 p.m. ET on 340 stations in the U.S.

Bongino was formerly a Secret Service agent from 1999 to 2011, serving in the Obama and Bush administrations. He served as an NYPD officer from 1995 to 1999. He is also a best-selling author and a commentator, providing expertise on international security and political strategy for many media outlets ranging from cable television to digital platforms. Bongino holds an MBA from Penn State University, and master's and bachelor's degrees from the City University of New York.

