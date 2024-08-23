INNOVATIS GROUP CELEBRATES MILESTONE ANNIVERSARY

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) One of the fastest growing companies in their industry, Innovatis Group, celebrates its 10-year anniversary.

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Founded in 2014 by Victor Bohnert, Innovatis Group has sought to bring innovative solutions with exemplary client services to clients in various industries from giants to trade associations.

Nashville was selected as the corporate headquarters in 2014 due to the city's unprecedented growth and thriving workforce. Since 2014, Innovatis has expanded with offices in Chicago and Washington D.C. to support its nearly 100 associates.

Innovatis Group has received numerous awards over its 10 years in business which highlight the organization's growth and performance and has become one of the largest AMCs in the country. However, its leadership is most proud of its 3-time recognition as being a Top Workplace by the Tennessean.

“Building and fostering an engaged team that understands and drives our culture is the secret to our success; being recognized for being a great place to work is far more rewarding than recognition for our growth” said Victor Bohnert, CEO, Innovatis Group,“our success is rooted in the success of our teams and our clients- those are our priorities”

Over the years, Innovatis Group team members have supported nonprofits such as The Trevor Project and organizations that address food insecurity in Nashville, Chicago and the DC-metro area.“Giving back to our communities is part of our company fabric.” said Bohnert.

About Innovatis Group

Innovatis Group is an Association Management Company that creates, manages and engages communities. In simple terms: they bring people together. Since 2014, Innovatis has been pushing the envelope of innovation for businesses who are looking to engage their customers in a way that strengthens brand loyalty and leverages their advocacy and insights. They are an agile team with diverse experiences that uniquely contribute to company culture and outcomes. Innovatis Group has offices located in Chicago, Nashville and Washington D.C. Find out more at innovatisgroup .

