Bovine Lactoferrin Market Set To Double By 2031 With 7.8% CAGR Growth

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Bovine Lactoferrin Size, Share

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The global bovine lactoferrin market , valued at $353.3 million in 2021, is poised for significant growth, projected to reach $750.9 million by 2031, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8% from 2022 to 2031. Bovine lactoferrin, a protein derived from bovine milk, plays a critical role in iron absorption, immune system enhancement, and protection against infections. Its broad applications, particularly in dietary supplements and infant nutrition, are driving this market's expansion.

Key Market Players

Synlait Milk Ltd, US Clinicals, Tatua Co-Operative Dairy Company Ltd, Bega Cheese Limited, Saputo, Inc (Saputo Dairy Australia Pty Ltd.), Savencia Sa (Armor Proteines), Beston Global Food Company Ltd, Jarrow Formulas, Inc, Nutriscience Innovations, Llc, Fonterra Co-Operative Group Limited, Morinaga & Co., Ltd (Morinaga Milk Industry), Noumi Limited (Freedom Foods Pty Limited), Oskia Skincare Ltd, Glanbia Plc, La Prosperite Fermiere Societe Cooperative Agricole (Ingredia Nutrional), Royal Friesland Campina N.V., Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group Co., Ltd (Westland Milk)

Get a Sample Copy of this Report:

Catalysts for Market Growth

Several factors are propelling the bovine lactoferrin market forward. The rising global demand for dietary supplements and nutrient-rich foods is a primary driver. As health-conscious consumers seek products that boost immunity and overall wellness, bovine lactoferrin's popularity is on the rise. Moreover, the growing number of working mothers worldwide has spurred demand for infant nutrition products fortified with bovine lactoferrin, further contributing to market growth.

Clinical research has also highlighted bovine lactoferrin's effectiveness in treating various skin conditions, such as acne, and its potential applications in pharmaceuticals, personal care, and as an antiviral and anti-inflammatory agent. These findings have encouraged market players to innovate and introduce new products, thereby expanding the market's reach.

Challenges and Opportunities

Despite its promising outlook, the bovine lactoferrin market faces certain challenges. The promotion of breastfeeding practices, which naturally reduces the demand for infant formula, is a significant restraint. However, this challenge is counterbalanced by the ongoing development of cost-effective manufacturing techniques, which presents a lucrative opportunity for market expansion.

Market Segmentation and Regional Insights

The bovine lactoferrin market is segmented by product type, application, function, and region. Among product types, freeze-dried powder generated the most revenue in 2021, due to its extended shelf life and preservation of functional properties. However, the spray-dried powder segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate, with a projected CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period, driven by lower manufacturing costs.

In terms of application, infant nutrition dominated the market in 2021, reflecting the segment's critical role in boosting infant immunity. The dietary supplement segment is anticipated to experience the highest growth, with a CAGR of 8.2%, fueled by the increasing demand for products with antibacterial, anti-inflammatory, and antiviral properties.

Functionally, the iron absorption segment led the market in 2021, largely due to its benefits for anemic individuals and pregnant women. However, the immune cell stimulation segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate, with a CAGR of 8.55%, owing to its potential in prophylactic and therapeutic applications.

Regionally, North America held the largest market share in 2021, driven by technological advancements and the presence of key market players. The Asia-Pacific region, however, is poised for notable growth, supported by rising infant and anemic populations, improved healthcare infrastructure, and increased investment in the sector.

Enquire Before Buying:

David Correa

Allied Market Research

+1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.