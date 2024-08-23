Breastfeeding Accessories Global Market 2024 To Reach $2.62 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 9.3%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Breastfeeding Accessories Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Breastfeeding Accessories Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The breastfeeding accessories market has demonstrated robust growth, expanding from $1.75 billion in 2023 to $1.92 billion in 2024, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.3%. Despite challenges, the market is forecasted to reach $2.62 billion by 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1%, driven by rising childbirth rates, global health campaigns, and the increasing demand for innovative and sustainable products.

Exploring The Impact Of Rising Childbirth Rates On Breastfeeding Accessories

The increasing childbirth rate is a key driver for the breastfeeding accessories market. These accessories support newborns by ensuring an adequate milk supply and providing convenience for feeding. For instance, the CDC reported 3.66 million births in the US in 2021, up from 3.61 million in 2020. Similarly, Statistics Canada noted a rise to 367,684 births in 2021, a 2% increase from the previous year. This rise in births is expected to further boost the market as more parents seek effective breastfeeding solutions.

Major Companies and Their Strategic Moves

Key players in the breastfeeding accessories market include Koninklijke Philips NV, Mayborn Group Limited, Medela AG, and Pigeon Corporation, among others. In February 2023, Neotech Products LLC acquired Laally Bridge, aiming to enhance its offerings with a new silicone nipple cover designed to administer breastmilk or formula via a built-in channel.

Major Trends Shaping the Market

Several trends are influencing the breastfeeding accessories market:

.Wearable Breastfeeding Tech: Innovative wearable devices for monitoring and managing breastfeeding.

.Nipple Shields and Protectors: Products designed to address common breastfeeding challenges.

.Customization in Breast Milk Storage Solutions: Tailored solutions for storing and handling breast milk.

.UV Sterilization Technology: Advanced sterilization methods for maintaining hygiene.

.Fashionable and Stylish Designs: Modern, aesthetic designs for breastfeeding accessories.

.Telehealth Integration: Incorporating remote healthcare solutions into breastfeeding support.

Market Segmentation

The breastfeeding accessories market is segmented as follows:

.By Product Type: Nipple Care Products, Breast Shells, Breast Scales, Breast Pads, Breastmilk Preparation and Cleaning Products, Breastmilk Storage and Feeding

.By Distribution Channel: Offline, Online

.By End User: Hospitals, Clinics, Personal

Geographical Insights: North America Leading the Market

North America was the leading region in the breastfeeding accessories market in 2023. The region's dominance is expected to continue due to its advanced healthcare infrastructure and high demand for breastfeeding support products.

Breastfeeding Accessories Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Breastfeeding Accessories Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on breastfeeding accessories market size, breastfeeding accessories market drivers and trends, breastfeeding accessories market major players, breastfeeding accessories competitors' revenues, breastfeeding accessories market positioning, and breastfeeding accessories market growth across geographies. The breastfeeding accessories market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

