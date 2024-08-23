Bone Marrow Transplantation Market Growth Analysis With Investment Opportunities For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Bone Marrow Transplantation Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Bone Marrow Transplantation Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The global bone marrow transplantation market has shown substantial growth in recent years, with a rise from $11.09 billion in 2023 to $11.75 billion in 2024, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9%. Despite previous challenges, the market is expected to expand further, reaching $14.38 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 5.2%. This growth is driven by advancements in immunotherapy, increasing demand for allogeneic transplants, and expanding applications in both hematologic and non-hematologic diseases.

Increased Clinical Trials for Cell Therapy to Drive Market Expansion

The rise in clinical trials for cell therapy is a significant factor contributing to the growth of the bone marrow transplantation market. These trials, which evaluate the safety and efficacy of using living cells to treat diseases, often leverage bone marrow transplantation due to its provision of vital hematopoietic stem cells. Reports indicate a 7% increase in gene, cell, and RNA therapy development pipelines in 2022, highlighting the growing role of cell therapies. As a result, the bone marrow transplantation market is poised for substantial growth.

Major Players and Market Trends

Key players in the bone marrow transplantation market include Merck Millipore Corporation, Sanofi SA, and STEMCELL Technologies Inc., among others. Sanofi SA's acquisition of Kadmon Holdings Inc. in November 2021, which added Rezurock (belumosudil) to its transplant portfolio, exemplifies the strategic moves within the industry. Rezurock is an FDA-approved therapy for chronic graft-versus-host disease, underscoring the industry's focus on expanding treatment options.

Trends Shaping the Market

Current trends influencing the bone marrow transplantation market include:

.Technological advancements in transplantation techniques.

.Increasing demand for allogeneic transplants.

.Rising applications in non-malignant diseases.

.Emergence of CAR-T cell therapies.

.Enhanced pre-transplant diagnostics.

These trends are driving innovation and shaping the future landscape of bone marrow transplantation.

Market Segmentation

The bone marrow transplantation market is segmented as follows:

.By Type: Autologous Bone Marrow Transplant, Allogenic Bone Marrow Transplant

.By Indication: Hodgkin Lymphoma, Acute Leukemia, Multiple Myelomas, Solid Tumors, Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, Other Indications

.By End-Users: Hospitals, Multispecialty Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Regional Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the bone marrow transplantation market in 2023. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The detailed report provides comprehensive insights into regional dynamics, market trends, and growth opportunities.

Bone Marrow Transplantation Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Bone Marrow Transplantation Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on bone marrow transplantation market size, bone marrow transplantation market drivers and trends, bone marrow transplantation market major players, bone marrow transplantation competitors' revenues, bone marrow transplantation market positioning, and bone marrow transplantation market growth across geographies.

