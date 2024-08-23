Action Takers Publishing Forges Strategic Partnership With Book Publishing Experts

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Lynda Sunshine West, Founder & CEO of Action Takers Publishing

Sally Larkin Green, VP of Author Development at Action Takers Publishing

Action Takers Publishing partners with VP Sally Larkin Green, marking a bold new chapter of innovation and collaboration ahead of its 3-year anniversary.

- Lynda Sunshine WestSAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In a groundbreaking move within the publishing industry, Action Takers Publishing proudly unveils its latest milestone – a strategic partnership between Lynda Sunshine West, esteemed Founder and CEO, and Sally Larkin Green, an accomplished publishing veteran, now Vice President of the company.This collaboration, arriving on the cusp of Action Takers Publishing's imminent 3-year anniversary in September 2024, signals a momentous occasion for the industry and reflects the company's steady rise as a leader in empowering storytellers across the globe. The union of these two visionary leaders underscores Action Takers Publishing's commitment to driving creative excellence and innovation in the world of collaborative storytelling.Lynda Sunshine West, a trailblazer known for her fearless approach to publishing and storytelling, has made a profound impact since founding Action Takers Publishing, a proudly woman-owned business. Her philosophy is grounded in authenticity, empowerment, and a deeply held belief that vulnerability is not a weakness but a strength. "Be brave and share your weaknesses, for in your weaknesses, others see your strengths," says West. Her ability to inspire writers to reveal their true selves in their work has become a defining hallmark of the company.Sally Larkin Green, who now steps into the role of Vice President, brings decades of experience and an infectious passion for writing and collaboration. Known for her fresh perspective on storytelling, Sally is a staunch advocate of teamwork and creative synergy. "A collaboration book is like a bag of potato chips, you can't stop at just one," she says with a smile, reflecting her unwavering enthusiasm for the power of collective storytelling.The partnership between Lynda Sunshine and Sally comes at a pivotal moment in Action Takers Publishing's journey, as the company looks to expand its influence within the industry and continue to break new ground in the collaborative book space. With Green's strategic insight and West's visionary leadership, the company is poised for unprecedented growth and impact.As part of its mission to make a positive impact beyond publishing, Action Takers Publishing donates 100% of net proceeds from its collaborative book sales to nonprofit organizations. This initiative reflects the company's deep commitment to giving back and making a tangible difference in the world. West explains, "We believe in the power of storytelling to create change, and we're proud that our books contribute to causes that align with our values of community and empowerment."Over the past three years, Action Takers Publishing has established itself as a leader in the collaborative book space, helping individuals and community leaders bring their stories to life and share them with the world. This unique approach to publishing not only empowers authors but fosters connections, sparks conversations, and creates a lasting impact on readers.Looking ahead, Action Takers Publishing is gearing up for a host of exciting new projects and initiatives aimed at furthering its mission of empowering storytellers. As the company approaches its anniversary milestone, it is committed to continuing its legacy of innovation and helping even more voices be seen, heard, and celebrated.The partnership between Lynda Sunshine West and Sally Larkin Green signals the beginning of a new chapter for Action Takers Publishing, one that promises to elevate the company's collaborative book model to new heights. With both leaders deeply invested in fostering creativity, authenticity, and community-driven storytelling, the future of Action Takers Publishing is brighter than ever.As the world of publishing continues to evolve, Action Takers Publishing remains steadfast in its mission: to empower individuals to break through their fears, share their stories, and leave a lasting legacy. With Lynda Sunshine and Sally at the helm, the company is not only celebrating its past successes but is boldly stepping into a future filled with limitless possibilities.For media inquiries or further information, please contact:Email: ...Website:

