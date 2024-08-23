CEO Of Stonehill To Headline Panel Discussing Application Of Artificial Intelligence (AI)

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Stonehill is pleased to announce that its CEO, Doug Pace, will be a featured panelist at the upcoming Executives International Tampa Bay event.

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Stonehill is pleased to announce that its CEO, Doug Pace, will be a featured panelist at the upcoming Financial Executives International Tampa Bay event. The panel discussion titled "How AI Applied Across Various Industries and Its Impact on Culture?" will focus on the transformative impact of Artificial Intelligence across various sectors, highlighting its role in enhancing efficiency, improving decision-making, and unlocking new possibilities. The event will take place on September 9, 2024, from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Feeding Tampa Bay, Causeway Hall, located at 3624 Causeway Blvd., Tampa, FL 33619.

Doug Pace is a distinguished speaker and transformative leader, renowned for his ability to craft innovative solutions to complex challenges. Throughout his career, he has achieved a series of high-profile successes in both the private and public sectors. He is a trusted advisor to governments, Fortune 1000 executives, and private equity firms, offering expertise on issues ranging from intricate mergers to national infrastructure projects. His approach to problem-solving is deeply rooted in design thinking , game theory, and agile management principles.

Mr. Pace's contributions have been recognized by numerous prestigious organizations, including the United States Chamber of Commerce (Emerging Business of the Year), Insight Magazine (Design Leader of the Year), the American Business Awards (Entrepreneur of the Year), Ad Age Magazine (Top 100 Agencies), Microsoft (Global Partner of the Year), and Consulting Magazine (75 Most Influential Consultants).

About Stonehill:

Stonehill is a strategy and innovation consultancy. We help the world's most interesting brands identify opportunity, create change, and accelerate growth. Our experts approach every challenge using a unique blend of human-centric design, data-driven insight, organizational design , and agile execution - all focused on creating measurable value. We drive revenue, optimize expense, enhance customer experience, facilitate sophisticated mergers, and generate EBITDA. Our solutions have resulted in Stonehill being recognized as the United States Chamber of Commerce Emerging Business of the Year and Insight Magazine Design Leader of the Year.

About Financial Executives International:

Financial Executives International (FEI) is a leading association comprised of Members who hold positions as Chief Financial Officers, Chief Accounting Officers, Controllers, Treasurers, and Tax Executives at companies in every major industry. FEI enhances Member professional development through peer networking, career management services, conferences, research and publications. Members participate in the activities of local chapters in the U.S. exchanging ideas about best practices, defining the profession, educating Members and stakeholders and working with the government to improve the general economy.



