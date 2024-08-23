China Botulinum Toxin Type A Market Report 2024-2030: Upper Face, Mid Face, Lower Face, Body, Female, Male Size, Share & Trends Analysis

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Aug. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "China Botulinum Toxin Type A Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Application (Upper Face, Mid Face, Lower Face, Body), By Gender (Female, Male), By Age (Below 30 Years, 31 to 59 Years, Over 60 Years), By End-use, And Segment Forecasts, 2024 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The China botulinum toxin type A market size is anticipated to reach USD 3.6 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 18.9% Key factors driving the country's botulinum toxin market are increasing disposable income fueling spending on medical aesthetics, diverse demand channels across genders and age groups, and the development of consumer-centric treatment modalities. The introduction of newer players within the Chinese botulinum toxin type A market paradigm shifted the market share structure; before 2020, only two products had received approval from China's National Medical Product Administration (NMPA).



However, post-2020, several established market players gained product approvals, while several others are in the pipeline. Such developments are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the market. The growing number of strategic initiatives in China is expected to impact the market positively. For instance, in July 2023, Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd received approval from the NMPA for its RT002 product to treat moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults. Moreover, in October 2023, Sinclair, a subsidiary of Huadong Medicine Co., Ltd. & ATGC Co., Ltd, announced a strategic collaboration and licensing agreement through which Sinclair shall develop and commercialize ATGC's BoNT-A, ATGC-110 for aesthetic and therapeutic indication.

China Botulinum Toxin Type A Market Report Highlights

The upper face segment held the largest share of over 59.75% in 2023 and is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period owing to increasing demand for aesthetic treatments aimed at reducing wrinkles in areas, such as the forehead, glabella, and crow's feet

The females segment held the largest share of 85.01% as women in China often experience early signs of aging and skin dullness, influenced by hormonal fluctuations, such as declining estrogen levels. However, the male segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 23.2% during the forecast period due to changing societal patterns, greater willingness to undertake aesthetic treatments, and media influence regarding signs of aging

The 31 to 59 years age group segment held the largest share of over 64.1% in 2023. This age group is typically more concerned with signs of aging, such as wrinkles and fine lines, making botulinum toxin type A injections a popular choice for rejuvenating facial appearance The Med Spas segment held the largest share of over 43.4% in 2023. These facilities offer increased accessibility and convenience, which boosts the growth Companies Featured

Hugel

Medytox

Daewoong

Galderma

AbbVie

Huons Global

Sinopharm Group

Huadong Medicine

Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Industrial Development Co., Ltd. Merz Pharma Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 125 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1.06 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $3.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 18.9% Regions Covered China



Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights

Chapter 3. China Botulinum Toxin Type A Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent market outlook

3.1.2. Related/ancillary market outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market driver analysis

3.2.1.1. Increasing demand for aesthetic procedures

3.2.1.2. Advancements in technology and techniques

3.2.1.3. Rising disposable income

3.2.2. Market restraint analysis

3.2.2.1. Stringent Regulatory Policies

3.2.2.2. Declining Number Of Aesthetic Practices

3.3. China Botulinum Toxin Type A Market Analysis Tools

3.3.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.3.2. PESTEL Analysis

Chapter 4. China Botulinum Toxin Type A Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. China Botulinum Toxin Type A Market: Application Dashboard

4.2. China Botulinum Toxin Type A Market: Application Movement Analysis

4.3. China Botulinum Toxin Type A Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, by Application, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

4.4. Upper Face

4.4.1. Market estimates and forecast 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

4.4.1.1. Glabellar Wrinkles

4.4.1.2. Forehead Wrinkles

4.4.1.3. Crow's Feet

4.5. Mid Face

4.6. Lower Face

4.7. Body

Chapter 5. China Botulinum Toxin Type A Market: Gender Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. China Botulinum Toxin Type A Market: Gender Dashboard

5.2. China Botulinum Toxin Type A Market: Gender Movement Analysis

5.3. China Botulinum Toxin Type A Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, by Gender, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

5.4. Female

5.5. Male

Chapter 6. China Botulinum Toxin Type A Market: Age Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. China Botulinum Toxin Type A Market: Age Dashboard

6.2. China Botulinum Toxin Type A Market: Age Movement Analysis

6.3. China Botulinum Toxin Type A Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, by Age, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

6.4. Below 30 Years

6.5. 31 to 59 Years

6.6. Over 60 Years

Chapter 7. China Botulinum Toxin Type A Market: End Use Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. China Botulinum Toxin Type A Market: End Use Dashboard

7.2. China Botulinum Toxin Type A Market: End Use Movement Analysis

7.3. China Botulinum Toxin Type A Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, by End-use, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

7.4. Hospitals

7.5. Clinics & Aesthetic Centers

7.6. Med Spas

Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Manufacturers

8.2. Company/Competition Categorization

8.3. Vendor Landscape

8.3.1. List of key distributors and channel partners

8.3.2. Key customers

8.3.3. Key company market share analysis, 2023

