Global And US Consulting Industry Almanac 2024: Market Research, Statistics, Trends And Leading Companies

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Aug. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Consulting industry Almanac 2024: market Research, Statistics, Trends and Leading Companies" book from Plunkett Research Ltd has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This comprehensive market research report offers detailed forecasts, market estimates, and an analysis of emerging technologies and innovations within the consulting industry. It provides critical insights that can guide strategies for business development, product innovation, and investment decisions.
The report includes in-depth tables detailing key statistics such as an overview of the consulting industry market size, revenue and expenses for the U.S. consulting industry from 2017 to 2022, estimated sources of revenue for U.S. management consulting companies from 2018 to 2022, and employment trends within the U.S. consulting industry from 2018 through February 2024. These insights are essential for understanding the industry's current landscape and future growth opportunities.
Key Features:
Business trends analysis In-depth industry overview Technology trends analysis Forecasts Spending, investment, and consumption discussions In-depth industry statistics and metrics Industry employment numbers
Additional Key Features Include:
Industry Glossary Industry Contacts list, including Professional Societies and Industry Associations Profiles of industry-leading companies
U.S. and Global Firms Publicly held, Private and Subsidiaries Executive Contacts Revenues For Public Companies: Detailed Financial Summaries Statistical Tables
Key Questions Answered Include:
How is the industry evolving? How is the industry being shaped by new technologies? How is demand growing in emerging markets and mature economies? What is the size of the market now and in the future? What are the financial results of the leading companies? What are the names and titles of top executives? What are the top companies and what are their revenues?
Major Trends Affecting the Consulting Industry
Introduction to the Consulting Industry Consulting in Emerging Nations/The Offshoring of Consulting Projects Management Consulting and Consulting to Major Corporations Consulting to Governments/U.S. Federal and State Consulting Contracts Federal Government Consulting Contracts Are Massive in IT, Defense & Facilities IT Consulting/Software Consulting/Computer Operations Consulting Trends in Manufacturing, such as Original Design Manufacturers (ODMs), Lead to Collaboration and Consulting-Like Services Consulting Firms Accept Assignments with Contingency Fees Consulting Firms Acquire Digital Advertising Agencies, Extending Their Marketing Services Accounting Firms Taking Large Market Share of Consulting Contracts Many Industry Sectors Seek Consulting and Outsourcing Income, Competing with Pure Consultancies Major Corporations and Organizations Develop Internal Consultants and Seek Outside Clients Corporate Clients Want Solid Returns on IT Investments Consultancies Position Themselves to Serve Global Markets and Multinational Corporations Offshoring to India Drives Changes in Global Consulting BPO and KPO: White-Collar and Professional Tasks such as Law and Accounting Are Offshored/Call Centers Become More Sophisticated Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Is Replacing Human Workers Consulting and Accounting Firms Rapidly Adopt Generative AI New MBAs Desire Consulting and Accounting Jobs
Companies Featured
ABB Ltd Accenture plc Acorn Energy Inc ACS Actividades de Construccion y Servicios SA Adecco Group AG Ajis Co Ltd Alpha Financial Markets Consulting Ltd ALS Limited Altus Group Limited Ameresco Inc Arcadis NV Atento SA Atos SE Balfour Beatty plc Bombardier Inc Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation Brinks Company (The) Brooker Group PCL (The) Bureau Veritas SA CACI International Inc Capgemini SE Capita plc Cegedim SA CGI Inc Charles River Laboratories International Inc Chiyoda Corporation Cisco Systems Inc Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation comScore Inc CRA International Inc (Charles River Associates) Crawford & Company DXC Technology Company Edenred SA ENGlobal Corporation Exela Technologies Inc Exponent Inc Fair Isaac Corporation Fidelity National Information Services Inc Fluor Corporation Forrester Research Inc FTI Consulting Inc Gartner Inc General Dynamics Corporation Genpact Limited GEO Group Inc (The) Hackett Group Inc (The) Hays plc HCL Technologies Limited Heidrick & Struggles International Inc Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Honeywell International Inc Huron Consulting Group Inc ICF International Inc Infinite Group Inc Information Services Group Inc Infosys Limited International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) Interpublic Group of Companies Inc Intertek Group plc Ipsos SA ITT Inc Jacobs Solutions Inc KBR Inc Kelly Services Inc Korn/Ferry Leidos Holdings Inc Lockheed Martin Corporation Manhattan Associates Inc ManpowerGroup Inc MAXIMUS Inc Mistras Group Inc Nomura Research Institute Ltd Northrop Grumman Corporation NTT DATA Corporation Omnicom Group Inc Oracle Corporation Perficient Inc PGG Wrightson Limited Publicis Groupe SA Randstad Holding NV Recruit Holdings Co Ltd Resources Connection Inc Ricardo plc Robert Half International Inc Rolls-Royce plc RTX Corp (Raytheon Technologies) Samsung SDS Co Ltd SAP SE Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC) SCSK Corporation Securitas AB Serco Group plc Siemens AG Siemens Healthineers AG Stantec Inc Tata Consultancy Services Limited (TCS) Tech Mahindra Limited Tetra Tech Inc Trevi-Finanziaria Industriale SpA (Trevi Group) TTEC Holdings Inc Unisys Corporation VINCI SA VSE Corporation Willdan Group Inc Wipro Limited WPP plc WSP Global Inc WTW (Willis Towers Watson) YAMADA Consulting Group Co Ltd
