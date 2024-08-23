Public Insurance Adjusters Face Industry Threats

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Anti-Public Adjuster Endorsement

TALLAHASSEE, FL, LEON, August 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Public insurance adjusters have advocated for the insured in the classic David and Goliath way for over 100 years.Public adjusters help insurance consumers have a fighting chance against a now trillion-dollar insurance industry.And today, the insurance Goliath is trying to change the future of first-party claims handling and strip away the rights of insurance consumers.The insurance and its consultants are working to remove public adjusters completely from the first-party claims process. Think about the cosmetic and functional damage endorsements, percentage deductibles, and other coverage-stripping policy language rampant in property policies. Now, the right to hire a public adjuster is actively under attack via the Anti-Public Adjuster Endorsement.Just like the trickle and then large expansion of the above endorsements, if left unchecked and unchallenged, the Anti-Public Adjuster Endorsement will spread across the country. The profession of public adjusting will cease to exist. And if successful, what would prevent the insurance industry from moving on to other first party claims advocates?The National Association of Public Insurance Adjusters (NAPIA) along with the Florida Association of Public Insurance Adjusters (FAPIA) and other state associations are spear-heading the fight for The Greater Good of ALL public adjusters and first-party claim advocates.It's time for public adjusters to band together in the ultimate David and Goliath battle. Please contribute today at . All contributions will go directly to the legal offensive efforts currently underway. The time is now to protect and preserve the industry of public adjusting.Join The Greater Good movement by contributing today and help spread the word to all first party claim advocates, as well as the consumers that have benefited from using a public adjuster.The livelihood of thousands is at stake, and the advocacy for millions is in jeopardy.

Gjergj Ndoja

NAPIA

