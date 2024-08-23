Fetal Monitoring Global Market 2024 To Reach $5.31 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 7.9%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The fetal monitoring market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $3.63 billion in 2023 to $3.91 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increasing maternal age, high prevalence of pregnancy complications, rising awareness and emphasis on prenatal care, government initiatives for maternal and child health, and increasing cesarean section rates.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The fetal monitoring market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $5.31 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to a rise in high-risk pregnancies, telehealth and remote monitoring trends, focus on non-invasive monitoring solutions, collaborations for research and development, patient-centric approach in maternity care.

Growth Driver Of The Fetal Monitoring Market

The prevalence of preterm births will propel the growth of the fetal monitoring market going forward. Preterm birth is defined as a situation where a baby is born prematurely, before the 37th week of pregnancy. Preterm birth is the main cause of infant mortality and disability. To prevent them, healthcare providers continuously monitor the fetal heart rate, the mother's contractions, and other parameters using fetal monitoring devices, which further help them in making life-saving decisions during the delivery. With the rising occurrence of preterm deliveries, fetal monitoring devices in hospitals and clinics are in high demand.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the fetal monitoring market include Koninklijke Philips N.V., Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Medtronic PLC, Siemens Healthineers AG, GE Healthcare Company.

Major companies operating in the fetal monitoring market are developing advanced technologies such as AI-based fetal assessment platforms to meet larger customer bases, more sales, and increase revenue. An AI-based fetal assessment platform is a technology solution that utilizes artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms and computational techniques to analyze and interpret data related to fetal well-being during pregnancy.

Segments:

1) By Product: Ultrasound Devices, Electronic Maternal Or Fetal Monitors, Uterine Contraction Monitor, Fetal Electrodes, Fetal Doppler Devices, Telemetry Devices, Accessories And Consumables, Other Products

2) By Method: Invasive, Non-Invasive

3) By Application: Intrapartum Fetal Monitoring, Antepartum Fetal Monitoring

4) By End-User: Diagnostic Laboratories, Hospitals And Clinics, Other End-Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the fetal monitoring market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the global fetal monitoring market report forecast period. The regions covered in the fetal monitoring market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Fetal Monitoring Market Definition

Fetal monitoring is the process in which medical professionals use specialized equipment to monitor the mother's contractions and the heart rate of the fetus during birth. It is used to provide medical professionals with information that helps them decide whether to interfere in the birthing process.

Fetal Monitoring Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Fetal Monitoring Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on fetal monitoring market size, fetal monitoring market drivers and trends, fetal monitoring market major players, fetal monitoring competitors' revenues, fetal monitoring market positioning, and fetal monitoring market growth across geographies. The fetal monitoring market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

