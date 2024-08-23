ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN NATIONAL MUNICIPAL INCOME FUND CONFERENCE CALL
Date
8/23/2024 11:31:10 AM
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE: AFB ) will hold a conference call at 4:30 p.m. (Eastern Time) on Monday, August 26, 2024.
Representatives of the Fund will lead the discussion during the live conference call.
Persons interested in listening to the conference call live should dial in using the conference call details provided below:
PARTICIPANT INFORMATION:
USA + Canada Toll-Free: (800) 715-9871
USA/International Toll: +1 (646) 307-1963
Canada - Toronto: (647) 932-3411
Conference ID: 1665940
Please dial in approximately 15 minutes before the scheduled call time using the information provided. A written summary of the call will be available on our website, , within 24 hours of the call.
AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund is a registered closed-end management investment company managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.
SOURCE AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc.
MENAFN23082024003732001241ID1108594322
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.