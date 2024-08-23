Digital Workplace Market To Surpass USD 200.61 Billion By 2032, Driven By The Growing Adoption Of Remote Work | Research By SNS Insider

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) With the current changes in working practices, with employees now able to work remotely as well as in hybrid roles, the need for an integrated digital workplace has grown rapidly in the past few years. Pune, Aug. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Workplace Size Analysis: “ The Digital Workplace Market was valued at approximately USD 30.3 billion in 2023, the market is projected to grow at a robust CAGR of 23.39% during the forecast period, reaching an estimated USD 200.61 billion by 2032. ” Driving Factors and Market Trends The quick growth in the use of cloud solutions, communication technologies, and intelligent security systems has been the keys that have driven the digital workplace market. The increase in flexibility within the workplace has led to remote work becoming the new normal and this has called for better ways of communication and collaboration in organizations. This trend is further reinforced by the growing concept of 'employee experience', owing to the current and ongoing focus on organizational efficiencies, and employee well-being where workforces are increasingly remote. Also, the advanced usage of the advanced intellectual tool known as artificial intelligence is revolutionizing the business world in the context of a digital environment in the form of virtual assistants, and automated and integrated workflows. These technologies are helping in the better planning, control, understanding, and carrying out of tasks, and in the handling and evaluation of data and decisions that support the growth of the market. The interconnection of AI and/or machine learning in the context of digital workplace solutions is expected to further provide innovations to the marketplace for those who are active in the market.





Get a Sample Report of Digital Workplace Market@ Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:

Infosys Limited

Accenture plc

Atos SE

Capgemini

Cognizant

Tata Consultancy Services Limited

HCL Technologies Limited

IBM

Mphasis

DXC Technology

Tech Mahindra Limited Trianz Digital Workplace Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 30.3 Bn Market Size by 2032 US$ 200.61 Bn CAGR CAGR of 23.39% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East], Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Rest of Latin America) Key Growth Drivers . Technological Advancements and Changing Dynamics Fueling the Rise of Digital Workplaces

Do you have any specific queries or need any customization research on Digital Workplace Market , Make an Enquiry Now@

Segment Analysis

In 2023, the solutions segment dominated the digital workplace market with a 67.6% share, driven by the widespread adoption of social and collaborative tools, cloud storage, and content management systems. Solutions like Trianz PULSE, which enhances communication and collaboration for remote teams, have significantly contributed to this growth. The services segment is projected to grow at a robust CAGR of 23.5%, as organizations increasingly rely on consulting, training, and integration services to optimize their digital workplaces.

Large enterprises held a significant 61.5% market share in 2023, driven by investments in cloud technology and AI-powered solutions like Tata Consultancy Services' Cognix. However, SMEs are the fastest-growing segment, with a projected CAGR of 24.3%, due to their rapid adoption of cloud-based digital workplace solutions. The IT & telecom sector accounted for 22.8% of market revenue, while the healthcare sector is expected to grow at a CAGR of 24.3% in coming years.

Digital Workplace Market Key Segmentation:

By Component



Solutions Services

By Organization



Small and Medium Enterprises Large Enterprises

By End-use



BFSI

IT & Telecommunication

Retail & Consumer Goods

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Manufacturing Others

Regional Dynamics

North America held the largest share 34.2% of the digital workplace market in 2023, driven by the presence of major technology companies and the rapid adoption of advanced workplace solutions. The region's strong infrastructure, coupled with a high degree of digital literacy, has positioned it at the forefront of the market.

Europe is another key market, with significant growth observed in countries like the UK, Germany, and France. The push for digital transformation across various industries, along with supportive government initiatives, is fueling market expansion in this region.

Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the rapid digitalization across emerging economies like India and China. The increasing penetration of smartphones, internet connectivity, and cloud adoption are major drivers in this region.

Recent Developments



Microsoft introduced new AI-powered features in its Teams platform in 2024, enhancing collaboration and productivity tools to meet the demands of hybrid work environments.

Google expanded its Workspace suite with enhanced security features and AI integrations, catering to the growing need for secure and efficient digital workplaces. IBM announced a strategic partnership with several cloud service providers in 2023 to expand its digital workplace offerings, focusing on hybrid cloud environments.

Buy an Enterprise-User PDF of Digital Workplace Market Analysis & Outlook 2024-2032@

Key Takeaways



The digital workplace market is poised for substantial growth, with a projected value of USD 200.61 billion by 2032, driven by a 23.39% CAGR.

Cloud deployment remains a dominant force, offering scalability and flexibility to businesses of all sizes.

North America continues to lead the market, but Asia-Pacific is emerging as the fastest-growing region, thanks to rapid digitalization efforts.

AI and machine learning integrations are transforming digital workplace solutions, creating new opportunities for innovation and efficiency. The future of work is increasingly digital, and as organizations worldwide continue to adapt to this new reality, the digital workplace market will likely see sustained growth and innovation.

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Digital Workplace Market Segmentation, by Component

8. Digital Workplace Market Segmentation, by Organization

9. Digital Workplace Market Segmentation, by End-use

10. Regional Analysis

11. Company Profiles

12. Use Cases and Best Practices

13. Conclusion

Access Complete Report Details of Digital Workplace Market Analysis Report 2024-2032@

[For more information or need any customization research mail us at ...]

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.

CONTACT: Contact Us: Akash Anand – Head of Business Development & Strategy ... Phone: +1-415-230-0044 (US) | +91-7798602273 (IND)