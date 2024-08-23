Synthetic Biology Market Size To Worth USD 148.93 Billion By 2033

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The global synthetic biology size is calculated at USD 20.01 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach around USD 148.93 billion by 2033, expanding at a double digit CAGR of 25% between 2024 and 2033. Ottawa, Aug. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The synthetic biology market size is predicted to increase from USD 16.35 billion in 2023 to approximately USD 148.93 billion by 2033, According to Precedence Research. The synthetic biology market is driven by the increasing activities and advancements in technologies.

The U.S synthetic biology market size was USD 4.81 billion in 2023, calculated at USD 5.85 billion in 2024 and is expected to cross around USD 41.26 billion by 2033.

The synthetic biology market is expanding at a significant growth rate due to the wide applications of synthetic biology in medicine, manufacturing, and agriculture sectors. It involves the genetic alteration of organisms to give them new abilities to deal with some of the most pressing challenges, such as the production of valuable substances like medicines and fuels and the enhancement of environmental sensing. Research in this field constructs DNA sequences in the presence of existing genes and novel ones, introducing genome editing techniques to make exact changes. Some examples that scientists produce using synthetic biology include microorganisms harnessed for bioremediation, rice modified to produce beta-carotene, and genetically modified yeast to make rose oil substitutes.

North America dominated the synthetic biology market with the highest market share of 39.8% in 2023.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.

By technology, the PCR technology segment has contributed more than 28% of market share in 2023.

By technology, the genome editing technology segment is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period.

By product, the oligonucleotide/oligo pools and synthetic DNA segment has generated the biggest market share of 35.6% in 2023.

By product, the enzymes segment is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period.

By application, the healthcare segment has contributed the highest market share of 57.7% in 2023. By end-use, the biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies segment has held a major market share of 52.1% in 2023.

Technology 2022 2023 PCR 3.75 4.59 NGS 2.95 3.59 Bioprocessing 1.61 1.96 Genome Editing 2.41 2.96 Others 2.68 3.26



Synthetic Biology Market Revenue (US$ Billion), By Product, 2022 and 2023

Product 2022 2023 Enzymes 3.35 4.09 Oligonucleotide/Oligo Pools and Synthetic DNA 4.76 5.83 Xeno-Nucleic Acids 1.61 1.95 Cloning Technologies Kits 2.68 3.27 Chassis Organism 1.01 1.21



Synthetic Biology Market Revenue (US$ Billion), By Application, 2022 and 2023

Application 2022 2023 Healthcare 7.77 9.42 Non-Healthcare 5.63 6.92



Synthetic Biology Market by Regional Outlook

North America led the market with the largest market share of 39.8% in 2023.

Synthetic biology has revolutionized the biotechnology field in North America, specifically in the U.S, using advanced principles of engineering and biotechnological techniques. Backed by investments in DNA sequencing and genome editing technologies, this field captured the largest market share.

Integrating these advances with computational tools such as artificial intelligence accelerates design and testing cycles in predictions toward the efficient modification of organisms. The major application of synthetic biology is in drug development. Researchers and scientists in the region collaborate with academic institutions, government departments, and private investors to bring new inventions to the market.

The market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period due to rising investments in the biotech industry. Many countries, including India, China, Japan, and Singapore, have promoted synthetic biology through supportive policies, research programs, funding, and government initiatives. Furthermore, the rapid expansion of the biotech industry and the rising advancements in genomics and biotechnology are expected to fuel the market in the region.

Synthetic Biology Market Report Coverage :

Report Attribute Key Statistics Market Size in 2024 USD 20.01 Billion Market Size by 2033 USD 148.93 Billion Growth Rate from 2024 to 2033 CAGR of 25% Largest Market North America Fastest Growing Market Asia Pacific Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024 to 2033 Quantitative Units Revenue/Size in USD Million/Billion and CAGR from 2024 to 2033 Segments Covered Technology, Product, Application, End-Use and Regions By Technology PCR Technology, NGS Technology, Bioprocessing Technology, Genome Editing Technology, Other Technologies By Product Enzymes, Oligonucleotide/Oligo Pools and Synthetic DNA, Xeno-Nucleic Acids, Cloning Technologies Kits, Chassis Organism By Application Healthcare and Non-healthcare By End-Use Academic and Government Research Institutes, Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies and Others Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa Country Scope U.S., Canada, UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Thailand, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Kuwait

Synthetic Biology Market Segments Outlook:

Technology Outlook

The PCR technology segment led the synthetic biology market in 2023 owing to the increasing adoption of this technology in genomic research. PCR is a simple, efficient, fast, and highly sensitive technique that yields millions to billions of copies of the product of interest for sequencing and cloning. Since its discovery, PCR has found applications in genotyping , cloning, mutation detection, sequencing, microarrays , forensic science, and paternity testing.

The genome editing technology segment is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period.

Genome editing technology improves the precision of cell genome alteration, including integrating and regulating large fragments of gene clusters. Genome editing is more effective and saves time than other genetic alteration methods. One of the most popular examples of this technology is CRISPR-Cas9, which targets several genes simultaneously.

Product Outlook

The oligonucleotide segment dominated the market in 2023 due to its wide range of applications in genetic research and testing. This versatile molecule is essential for antisense oligonucleotides, small interfering RNA, DNA sequencing primers, and more to perform exact genetic manipulation and analysis.



In April 2024, Asahi Kasei Bioprocess collaborated with Axolabs Therapeutics to build a cutting-edge oligonucleotide cGMP manufacturing facility in Berlin, Germany.







The enzymes segment is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period.

Synthetic biology tools are used to engineer microbial enzymes for industrial uses. Modifications in performance and suitability are used in the context of large-scale industrial applications, food, beverages, pharmaceuticals, and biofuels and enzymes such as laccases, xylanases, inulinase, lipases, and amylases.

In June 2024, Basecamp Research entered into a partnership with the Ferruz Laboratory at the Institute of Molecular Biology of Barcelona to reveal ZymCTRL ("enzyme control"), allowing users to create new enzyme sequences by inputting an enzyme identification code, specifying the desired activity.



Application Outlook

The healthcare segment dominated the market in 2023 owing to the increasing genomic research. Synthetic biology (SynBio) has several applications in synthesizing enzymes, generating sustainable biofuels, and producing bio-based specialty products. SynBio supports rational drug design, cancer immunotherapy, and sustainability in medical practice.

In blood cancer research, breakthroughs include the development of Car-T therapy against lymphoma, which works by applying techniques of SynBio in modifying a patient's immune system to replace the traditional chemotherapy against illnesses like Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia.

End Use Outlook

The biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies segment dominated the market in 2023.

Synthetic biology is one of the methods of integration of heterologous pathways in designer cells, paving the way for efficient medical agent production and the optimization of natural product yields. It has become very important in medical research to generate genetic circuits targeting tumors and develop controllable release systems for therapeutic agents. It also targets highly complex immune diseases, infectious diseases, and metabolic disorders challenging conventional treatment methodologies.

In June 2024, Cyrus Biotechnology is launching a business that is projected to expand access to the software technology of the company, with the potential of supporting innovation in drug development, agriculture, synthetic biology and manufacturing.



Market Dynamics

Driver: Lesser wildlife exploitation

Synthetic biology has many applications in modern life, and some of them are related to conservation. It can provide alternatives to conventional products derived from wildlife, thereby reducing the demand for wildlife goods.

A synthetic substitute for horseshoe crab blood, an important biomedical commodity, has been developed that could minimize or totally remove the need to harvest endangered crabs. This development addresses conservation concerns and spurs the growth of the synthetic biology market.

Restraint: Safety and security concerns

Synthetic biology poses a serious threat to national security if it is used for nefarious purposes, such as producing new biological or chemical weapons.

Furthermore, computational tools utilized for synthetic biology are vulnerable to a variety of cyber threats, including automation hacking, through which bad actors might modify or steal information and potentially create dangerous products like drugs or weapons.

Opportunity: Rising area of applications

Research in synthetic biology is underway with respect to its potential applications in medicine, particularly in vaccine development. Optimizing the design of key molecules in synthetic biology helps to create vaccines against all viruses and their variants.

Synthetic biology can be used to enhance the process of drug discovery and development by employing AI and machine learning to screen DNA sequences for drug candidates at faster rates.

Synthetic Biology Market Key Players





Codexis, Inc.

Creative Enzymes.

Creative Biogene.

Merck Kgaa (Sigma-Aldrich Co. Llc)

Pareto Bio, Inc.

Illumina, Inc.

Bota Biosciences Inc.

Enbiotix, Inc.

Scarab Genomics, Llc

Synthetic Genomics Inc.

New England Biolabs

Novozymes

Euro fins Scientific

Synthego Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.



Recent Developments:



In May 2024 , Sojitz Corporation and Ginkgo Bioworks signed an agreement to build connections with businesses in Japan and encourage the adoption of synthetic biology to develop sustainable production processes.



In March 2024 , Pearl Bio collaborated with Merck to create biologic treatments through non-standard amino acids as part of a huge synthetic biology effort to increase the genetic code.



In February 2024 , NIST and EBRC entered into a strategic partnership to develop screening and safety tools to prevent misuse of AI related to nucleic acid synthesis.

In July 2023 , WPI researcher Eric Young and Kevin Keating have engineered a way in synthetic biology to express genes across a wide variety of bacterial species using a generalized collection of DNA parts.



Market Segmentation



By Technology





PCR Technology

NGS Technology

Bioprocessing Technology

Genome Editing Technology Other Technologies



By Product





Enzymes

Oligonucleotide/Oligo Pools and Synthetic DNA

Xeno-Nucleic Acids

Cloning Technologies Kits Chassis Organism



By Application





Healthcare



Non-Clinical

Clinical

Non-healthcare



Specialty Chemicals



Biotech Crops



Bio-fuels Others



By End-Use





Academic and Government Research Institutes

Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies Others



By Region



North America



U.S.

Canada

Europe



Germany



UK



France



Italy



Spain



Sweden



Denmark

Norway

Asia Pacific



China



Japan



India



South Korea

Thailand

Latin America



Brazil



Mexico

Argentina

Middle East and Africa (MEA)



South Africa



UAE



Saudi Arabia Kuwait



