International Institute Of Los Angeles (IILA) Celebrates 110 Years With Cultural Performances And Fundraising Event

IILA Celebrates 110 Years Serving the Immigrant Community

Japanese American National Museum in Los Angeles, CA

An Afternoon of Cultural Performances, Art, and Fundraising to Support Refugees and Immigrants in Los Angeles

- Ahmad, IILA Staff and ClientLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, August 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- International Institute of Los Angeles (IILA) , a cornerstone in the Los Angeles community, is excited to announce a special event commemorating 110 years of dedicated service to immigrants and refugees. The event,“Remembering Who We Are: Celebrating 110 Years of Serving the Immigrant Community,” will be held on Sunday, October 6, 2024, from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM at the Japanese American National Museum in Los Angeles.Event Details:.Time: Sunday, October 6, 2024, 3:00 PM – 6:00 PM.Location: Japanese American National Museum, 100 N Central Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90012Celebrating A Vibrant History:The afternoon promises to be a vibrant celebration of IILA's rich history, featuring cultural performances that reflect the diverse communities served by the organization over the decades. Guests will enjoy visual art, including original canvas paintings commissioned specifically for the anniversary, depicting key moments in IILA's storied past. The event will be held in the Aratani Central Hall of the Japanese American National Museum, and tickets include access to the museum for guests to explore before the festivities begin.Fundraising for the Future of Immigrants:While the primary goal of the event is celebrating with the community, all proceeds from the event will support IILA's greatest needs in serving refugees and all immigrants in the greater LA area. The nonprofit relies on grants and private donations to offer its services for refugee resettlement, immigration legal assistance, and support for victims of human trafficking.About International Institute of Los Angeles (IILA):International Institute of Los Angeles provides transformative services to refugees, immigrants, and working families by promoting self-sufficiency, strengthening resiliency, and honoring cultural identities. The agency strives to cultivate an inclusive IILA community where a powerful sense of belonging emboldens each person to foster their well-being. Since 1914, IILA has empowered countless individuals through vital services such as legal aid, resettlement assistance, child care, and support for survivors of domestic violence.Ticket Information:General Admission tickets are priced at $80. Children under 10 are admitted for free. Limited VIP tickets are available for $300 and include a guided museum tour with entrance to the special Ireicho interactive exhibit commemorating the experience of Japanese Americans incarcerated during World War II. Tickets can be purchased on the event webpage at bit/IILA110Sponsorship Opportunities :IILA welcomes the partnership of sponsors at five different levels to help cover event costs. Unique opportunities include specifically sponsoring the production of anniversary artwork stickers and posters, as well as restaurant sponsors for guests to patronize after the event. Some sponsorships also include the offer of limited VIP event tickets.Client Testimonials:“I am extremely grateful to IILA for the help my family received through the Matching Grant program...IILA does not just implement various programs for refugees; the organization really changes their lives.”- Nataliya, IILA Staff and Client“I want to thank IILA for having listened to my story and accepted my case. IILA gave me the tools I needed to express myself in a way that allowed me to win my case... When I had a question or concern, my attorney was there to answer all my questions. They were always there for me.”- IILA Immigration Legal Services Client“I would like to share my immense gratitude towards my IILA family for accepting me and teaching me so much over the past years! I am and will always be thankful for all the support IILA has provided me.”- Ahmad, IILA Staff and Client

