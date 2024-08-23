Next Level Exchange Announces Merger With Mike Gionta And The Recruiteru

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) The vision we all share is to create platforms under one roof that serve the professional development needs of ALL recruiters and owners to facilitate the growth and scale of their businesses.” - Mike Gionta

PLANO, TX, USA, August 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Next Level Exchange and The Recruiter University are proud to announce a merger to transform recruitment training, coaching, and consulting in the highly fragmented third-party recruiting industry.

Both Next Level and The RecruiterU are renowned for innovative recruiting education programs, high-touch individual and group coaching, organizational consulting, and marketing communication services. This strategic union aims to create unparalleled value for recruiting firm owners by combining their extensive expertise and resources. Both organizations will provide an enhanced portfolio of services to existing and future clients.

Jeff Kaye shared,“By merging with The Recruiter University, we are combining two powerhouses in the recruitment education, coaching, and consulting space. Mike Gionta is a rare visionary in our industry. He has built a team of industry experts focusing on every facet of scaling a next-level recruiting firm. I have known Mike for decades and could not be more thrilled to have Mike lead the entire combined organization for many years to come. Mike and his incredible teams of business coaches like Kathleen Kurke and Dion Bowden and mindset coaches led by Frances Walker will join Greg Doersching, Karen Schmidt, Jon Bartos, Erin Bent, Lil Vaughn, Christine Geiger, Clark Young, Tony Miller, Rob Mosley, and more. Mike built the most successful coaching organization in our industry and will now be able to provide more services to The RecruiterU members. We will also be able to provide more capabilities and talent to all our clients within Dimensional Search and Sanford Rose Associates. We look forward to working collaboratively with Mike and his team to ensure all our current and future clients benefit from this merger.”

The merged entity will be the largest provider of professional services in the recruiting industry.

“Many training, coaching, and consulting offerings are built around the name of the educator, trainer or coach. The Recruiter University has always been a collective with many degrees, programs, and coaches. I've known and collaborated with Jeff and his team for decades very successfully! The vision we all share is to create platforms under one roof that serve the professional development needs of ALL recruiters and owners to facilitate the growth and scale of their businesses. The Next Level team has always shared this same abundant mindset, and is one of the reasons I filmed many training episodes for NLE TV, one of the Next Level Exchange online education offerings. The only priority was ensuring this benefited the team and our clients. An all-stock transaction reflects this, and I am committed to remaining in this expanded role for many years to come,” said Mike Gionta.

The combined Next Level and Recruiter University team will now serve Dimensional Search, Next Level Exchange, Sanford Rose Associates, The Recruiter University, and all Starfish Partner entities.

