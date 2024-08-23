Global Canned Seafood Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Canned Seafood Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, August 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The global canned seafood market is projected to grow from $33.4 billion in 2023 to $35.27 billion in 2024, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6%. This growth trajectory reflects a steady increase in consumer demand and market expansion, driven by factors such as globalization of cuisine and rising health awareness. The market is anticipated to reach $44.26 billion by 2028, with a CAGR of 5.8%, propelled by sustainability practices and innovations in the canned seafood sector.

Heart Disease and Diabetes Concerns Fuel Canned Seafood Market

The rise in health issues such as heart disease and diabetes is a significant factor driving the growth of the canned seafood market. Canned seafood, rich in omega-3 fatty acids, provides numerous health benefits including anti-inflammatory properties and reduced risk of chronic diseases. According to the British Heart Foundation, one in eight men and one in fourteen women in the UK died from coronary heart disease in 2023. Additionally, the International Diabetes Federation reported that approximately 537 million adults globally suffer from diabetes. These health concerns are leading consumers to seek out canned seafood as a nutritious dietary option.

Canned Seafood Market Key Players and Market Trends

Key players in the canned seafood market, such as StarKist Co. and Thai Union Group, are focusing on product innovation and sustainability to enhance their market positions. For instance, John West Foods introduced a nutrient-rich canned tuna range designed to support heart health and boost immunity, catering to active lifestyles. In a strategic move, Thai Union Group acquired Rügen Fisch AG to expand its product portfolio and drive business growth.

Canned Seafood Market Segments :

.By Type: Canned Fish, Canned Mollusks, Canned Crustaceans, Canned Cephalopods

.By Distribution Channel: Hypermarkets and Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, Independent Grocery Stores, Specialty Stores, Online Retail

.By End User: Households, Commercial

Geographical Insights: Europe Leading the Market

Europe was the largest region in the canned seafood market in 2023, with a significant market share. South America is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, reflecting increasing demand and market development in the region.

Canned Seafood Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Canned Seafood Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on canned seafood market size, canned seafood market drivers and trends, canned seafood market major players, canned seafood competitors' revenues, canned seafood market positioning, and canned seafood market growth across geographies. The canned seafood market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

