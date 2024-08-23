Biodegradable Paper And Plastic Packaging Market Growth Analysis With Investment Opportunities For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Biodegradable Paper And Plastic Packaging Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

Biodegradable Paper And Plastic Packaging Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business research company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The global biodegradable paper and plastic packaging market is projected to grow from $11.86 billion in 2023 to $13.05 billion in 2024, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.1%. This impressive growth trajectory is anticipated to continue, with the market expected to reach $19.24 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 10.2%. The expansion in the historic period can be attributed to consumer demand for diverse products, cost efficiency, scalability, and a focus on environmental sustainability. The forecast period's growth is driven by shifting consumer preferences, corporate sustainability initiatives, and increased investments in innovative solutions.

The Growing Preference for Eco-Friendly Products Drives the Biodegradable Paper and Plastic Packaging Market

The rising preference for eco-friendly products is a significant factor propelling the growth of the biodegradable paper and plastic packaging market. As environmental concerns and health and safety considerations grow, consumers are increasingly opting for eco-friendly packaging solutions. These products, made from alternative, recyclable, or biodegradable materials, align with corporate social responsibility goals and regulatory requirements. For instance, a 2022 study by Meyers found that 60% of consumers worldwide value sustainability as a purchasing factor, with the U.S. boasting a slightly higher ratio at 61%. Additionally, a 2021 survey by Simon-Kucher revealed that 78% of global consumers consider environmental sustainability essential, with 34% willing to pay more for sustainable products. This shift in consumer behavior underscores the market's potential for growth.

Key Players and Market Trends

Major companies operating in the biodegradable paper and plastic packaging market include Riverside Paper Co Inc., SmartSolve Industries, Ultragreen, Tetra Pak Private Limited, Kruger Inc., Amcor PLC, Mondi PLC, International Paper, Smurfit Kappa Group, and WestRock Company. These players are at the forefront of product innovation, focusing on developing new technologies such as plant-based plastics, digital printing, and compostable packaging.

Segments:

.Type: Starch Based Plastic, Cellulose Based Plastic, Polylactic Acid (PLA), Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA), Other Types

.Material: Paper, Plastic

.Application: Beverage Packaging, Personal And Home Care Packaging, Electronic Appliance Packaging, Food Packaging, Pharmaceutical Packaging, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading the Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the biodegradable paper and plastic packaging market in 2023, and it is expected to maintain its leading position during the forecast period. The region's dominance can be attributed to the increasing demand for sustainable packaging solutions and the rapid growth of the packaging industry in countries such as China and India.

Biodegradable Paper and Plastic Packaging Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Biodegradable Paper and Plastic Packaging Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on biodegradable paper and plastic packaging market size, biodegradable paper and plastic packaging market drivers and trends, biodegradable paper and plastic packaging market major players, biodegradable paper and plastic packaging competitors' revenues, biodegradable paper and plastic packaging market positioning, and biodegradable paper and plastic packaging market growth across geographies. The biodegradable paper and plastic packaging market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

