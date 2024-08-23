R.F. Lafferty & Co., Inc. Announces Closing Of Team Triage's $4.55 Million Debt Facility

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) NEW YORK, NY , USA, August 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Team Triage, together with its subsidiary Northwest Rescue LLC, a critical care and emergency company serving the Northern Illinois and Southern Wisconsin regions, today announced the closing of a $4,550,000 debt facility (the“Loan”), consisting of a $4,050,000 SBA Loan and a $500,000 Line of Credit. The loan follows Northwest Rescue LLC's continued expansion of its ambulance fleet due to its prominence in existing service areas, expansion into additional service areas and growth of its strategic partnerships.



R.F. Lafferty & Co., Inc. acted as finder and advisor for the transaction. Team Triage's CEO, Ryan Kurth, commented,“Team Triage, Inc. greatly appreciates R.F. Lafferty & Co, Inc. for their invaluable support in securing Team Triage's recent $4.55 million financing. This financing will allow Team Triage to continue the unprecedented growth it has achieved in the past three years. Team Triage expects to expand its market geographically, enter additional hospital networks within its current market, and provide a greater range of specialty services and critical care to those already existing contracts".



Following the closing of the $4,550,000 facility, Team Triage took delivery of a new fleet of ambulances, relocated to an upgraded Headquarters, and expand from three to five locations. This recapitalization streamlines Team Triage's internal accounting to have a single payor, reduced their monthly debt service coverage costs, increased the payback period to 10 years, and obtained additional growth capital.



About Northwest Rescue LLC

Serving the Northern Illinois and Southern Wisconsin Region, Northwest Rescue is a transport agency transporting emergency and non-emergency patients. Being founded as a critical care agency; Northwest rescue offers time sensitive transports to any destination within the United States.

Northwest Rescue's specially trained critical care staff is prepared for the highest acuity of patients. By initiating tertiary care during transfer, outcomes improved for many acutely ill and critically injured patients.





About R.F. Lafferty & Co., Inc.

Established in 1946, R.F. Lafferty & Co., Inc. is a global, full-service broker-dealer headquartered in New York, New York. R.F. Lafferty has been family owned and operated since 1970, and clients can expect an exceptional experience, continuity in service and true dedication from the people they work with at R.F. Lafferty. R.F. Lafferty offers an array of customized services including retail brokerage, wealth management, institutional sales and trading, market making, independent research, and investment banking.

Robert Hackel

R.F. Lafferty & Co., Inc.

+1 212-293-9090

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.