Philippines Grapples With Leptospirosis, Dengue Surge: President

(MENAFN- IANS) Manila, Aug 23 (IANS) Philippine President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos on Friday said his country has been experiencing a surge in leptospirosis and dengue cases due to "improper garbage disposal and poor waste management."

"Local chief executives must work harder to utilize environmentally sound methods and waste minimization measures to protect public and, of course, our environment," Marcos said in a speech at a local summit, Xinhua news agency reported.

Marcos said that problems in solid waste management were also a major factor behind the massive flooding in the Philippine capital when a typhoon and southwest monsoon battered the country last month.

The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) has observed increasing dengue cases nationwide at the onset of the wet season in June, and the agency expects more cases before the dry season in December.

From January 1 to August 10, the agency recorded a total of 150,354 dengue cases nationwide, 39 percent higher than the same period last year, and 396 related deaths.

"Dengue has a seasonal pattern. Case counts are expected to rise during the rainy months," Health Secretary Teodoro Herbosa earlier said.

The DOH also recorded 2,115 leptospirosis cases from January 1 to August 3. The most recent epidemiologic data recorded 255 new leptospirosis cases from July 21 to Aug. 3, 17 percent higher than the 217 cases recorded from July 7 to 20.