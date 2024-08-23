Maharashtra Bandh: MVA Withdraws Call After Bombay HC Says Strike 'May Cripple Life'
8/23/2024 10:25:06 AM
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Mumbai news: Opposition leaders and workers will hold peaceful demonstrations and tie black bands around their mouth on Saturday as a mark of protest against the Mahayuti government in Maharashtra over a sexual abuse incident in a school, the congress said on Friday after a Bombay High Court ruling on bandh in the state. Also Read
| Maharashtra Bandh: Bombay HC issues restrain order; Uddhav Thackeray says...
Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole on Friday said Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) leaders and workers will protest against the BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP government with black flags and black band tied around their mouth at different locations in the state. Earlier in the day, the HC restrained political parties and individuals from proceeding with the Maharashtra bandh scheduled for August 24 or on any future date. Also Read
| Badlapur sexual assault: FIR against school for not complying with POCSO Act
The opposition MVA, which consists of the Shiv Sena (UBT), the Congress and the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP), had called for a state-wide shutdown on Saturday to protest against the alleged sexual assault on two kindergarten girls at a school in Badlapur in Thane district.
"Respecting the court's view, we will peacefully protest against the government between 11 am and noon with black flags and black bands tied around our mouth," Patole said. Also Read
| Maharashtra Bandh 2024: Here is what's open and what's closed on August 24
He said the decision was taken after consulting NCP (SP) state president Jayant Patil and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray. A division bench of Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Amit Borkar said the Maharashtra government shall take all necessary steps to prevent a bandh.
