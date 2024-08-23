Tareen Dermatology Partners With CLINUVEL For Clinical Trials On Groundbreaking Vitiligo Treatment

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ROSEVILLE, Minn., Aug. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tareen Dermatology is proud to announce its partnership with CLINUVEL, a renowned company, to conduct advanced-stage clinical trials for a revolutionary investigational for vitiligo. The collaboration aims to bring hope to patients suffering from this challenging skin condition by developing an innovative therapy that could potentially change the landscape of vitiligo treatment.

Vitiligo is a chronic skin disorder that causes the loss of skin color in patches, affecting individuals of all ages and backgrounds. Despite affecting around 1 in 100 people, vitiligo treatment options have been limited and often ineffective. Through the partnership with CLINUVEL, Tareen Dermatology is committed to advancing research and exploring new avenues for vitiligo treatment.

CLINUVEL in the pursuit of a breakthrough treatment for vitiligo," said Dr. Mohiba Tareen, founder of Tareen Dermatology. "Our team is dedicated to providing cutting-edge care to our patients, and participating in these clinical trials is a testament to our commitment to improving the lives of those affected by vitiligo."

CLINUVEL is a leading pharmaceutical company known for its expertise in developing innovative therapies for conditions affecting the skin and brain. The clinical trials conducted in collaboration with Tareen Dermatology will evaluate the safety and efficacy of the new treatment for vitiligo, with the ultimate goal of obtaining approval from regulatory authorities.

Tareen Dermatology in this important research endeavor," said Dr. Linda Teng, Director of North American Operations at CLINUVEL. "Tareen Dermatology possesses the expertise on pigmentation disorders and has access to populations affected by vitiligo. We continue to expand our efforts to bring a groundbreaking treatment to individuals with generalized vitiligo, offering them a renewed sense of confidence and well-being."

Tareen Dermatology and CLINUVEL invite individuals with vitiligo to participate in the clinical trials and contribute to the advancement of vitiligo treatment. For more information about the trials and eligibility criteria, please contact Tareen Dermatology at [email protected] .

Tareen Dermatology is a leading dermatology practice dedicated to providing comprehensive and compassionate care to patients with various skin conditions. Led by Dr. Tareen, a board-certified dermatologist with a passion for dermatological research, the practice offers a range of services tailored to meet the individual needs of each patient.

CLINUVEL is a global specialty pharmaceutical group focused on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with genetic, metabolic, systemic, and life-threatening, acute disorders, as well as healthcare solutions for specialized populations. As pioneers in photomedicine and the family of melanocortin peptides, CLINUVEL's research and development has led to innovative treatments for patient populations with a clinical need for systemic photoprotection, assisted DNA repair, repigmentation and acute or life-threatening conditions who lack alternatives.

CLINUVEL's lead therapy, SCENESSE®

(afamelanotide 16mg), is approved for commercial distribution in Europe, the USA, Israel, and Australia as the world's first systemic photoprotective drug for the prevention of phototoxicity (anaphylactoid reactions and burns) in adult patients with erythropoietic protoporphyria (EPP). Headquartered in Melbourne, Australia, CLINUVEL has operations in Europe, Singapore, and the USA. For more information, please go to

