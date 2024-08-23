Air Suspension Market Worth $13.9 Billion By 2030 Marketsandmarkets

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Asia Pacific is the largest air suspension system during the forecast period. The factors that drive the markets are changing consumer preferences, increasing disposable income of the middle-class population, and cost advantages for OEMs. Further, Heavy trucks and buses are the largest market for air suspension because of the largest share in overall truck production in 2023. However, the adoption rate of air suspension stood at nearly 15–20%, mainly at the rear axles of rigid trucks and semi-trailers. However, with the changing consumer preferences and the anticipated regulations related to safety and convenience, the OE market for air suspension is expected to rise in this region. Various global suppliers are also trying to strengthen their presence in this region. For instance, Wabco signed a long-term agreement to supply a broad portfolio of its advanced technologies, including electronically controlled air suspension (ECAS) systems and air processing units (APU), for new medium-duty trucks of Hyundai Motor Company in South Korea. More such initiatives by regional OEMs in their models are expected to generate business opportunities for air suspension manufacturers in the trucks segment.

In addition, passenger cars in this region have been rapidly growing, with consumers' inclination towards luxury features that enhance in-cabin comfort while driving. Some of the passenger cars equipped with air suspensions are the Mercedes-Benz S-Class, E-Class and GLS SUV, Audi A8, A6, and Q7, Lexus LX and LS, BMW 7 series and X7, Hyundai Genesis G90 and Kia K900. The segment will remain instrumental, fueling the overall adoption rate of air suspension systems in the light-duty vehicles segment.

Request Sample Pages:

Air Suspension Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Surge in heavy commercial vehicle sales

Restraints:

High development and adoption costs

Opportunities:

Trend of lightweight air suspension systems

Challenge:

Significant presence of local suppliers

Key Market Players Air Suspension Industry :

Prominent players in the Air Suspension Market include as ZF Friedrichshafen AG (Germany), Continental AG (Germany), ThyssenKrupp AG (Germany), Meritor Inc. (US), and SAF Holland (Germany).

The break-down of primary participants is as mentioned below:



By Company: Tier 1 – 70%, Tier 2 – 15%, OEMs -15%

By Designation: C level Executives - 25%, Director Level - 50%, Others – 25% By Region: North America - 25% Europe - 30%, Asia Pacific - 45%

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report:

Air Suspension Industry Recent Developments:



In March 2024, Hendrickson USA, L.L.C. introduced ROADMAAX Z, its lightest rear air suspension with a 46,000-lb. capacity. This system offers excellent performance on- and off-highway, as well as quality ride and cargo protection, and is approved for use with lift axles and for up to 25% of off-highway operations. ROADMAAX Z features patented Zero Maintenance Damping (ZMD) technology, ensuring a consistent ride throughout the air spring's lifespan, thus setting a new standard for heavy-duty drive axle air suspension systems.

In July 2023, Hendrickson USA, L.L.C. launched its air and mechanical suspensions and axles for trailer applications in India. The products include the Hendrickson Severe Duty Suspension (HSDS) premium suspension, which is available in capacities ranging from 12T to 14T for the Indian market. The HSDS system incorporates a tire inflation and deflation system (Tiremaax Pro) and patented Tri-functional bushings. In November 2022, ZF Aftermarket, a division of ZF Friedrichshafen AG, unveiled its new line of air springs of superior Sachs quality. As vehicle air suspension systems become more advanced and complex, repair work on air suspensions presents a fresh challenge for automotive workshops. ZF's product experts have now made air spring replacement hassle-free for workshops with this new range. Alongside model-specific service information, special training courses on air suspension will also be available.

Air Suspension Market Size - Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

This report offers comprehensive analyses of market share and supply chains and detailed information on component manufacturers. It is designed to aid market leaders and new entrants by providing precise revenue estimates for the overall automotive Air suspension market. Additionally, the report helps stakeholders understand the market dynamics, highlighting key drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

This report provides insights on:



Analysis of key drivers (Rising global commercial vehicle sales, Demand for premium and luxury vehicles, Enhanced Ride Comfort and Stability, Technological Advancements), restraints (High development and adoption costs, High Installation, Maintenance and Repair Cost), opportunities (Increasing demand for lightweight air suspension systems, Aftermarket demand for air suspensions and related components, Expansion of Electric and Autonomous Vehicles), and challenges (Presence of local suppliers, Durability and Reliability Concerns, Limited Adoption in Certain Segments) are fueling the demand of the Air Suspension systems.

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product & service launches in the automotive air suspension market, such as using various materials to design the components, such as plastics and carbon fiber.

Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets – the report analyses the automotive air suspension market across varied regions.



Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products & services, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the automotive Air Suspension market Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, and service offerings of leading players in the automotive Air Suspension market, such as ZF Friedrichshafen (Germany), ThyssenKrupp (Germany), Continental AG (Germany), Mando Corporation (South Korea), and Cummins-Meritor INC (US).





Related Reports:

Air Brake System Market - Global Forecast to 2028

Automotive Suspension Market - Global Forecast to 2027

Automotive Steering System Market - Global Forecast to 2027

Get access to the latest updates on Air Suspension Companies

and Air Suspension Industry Growth

About MarketsandMarketsTM:

MarketsandMarketsTM has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes , as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarketsTM is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStoreTM (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit TM

or follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn

and Facebook .

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarketsTM INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: [email protected]

Visit Our Website:

Logo:





SOURCE MarketsandMarkets