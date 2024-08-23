Radio Solutions, Inc. Receives UL 2524 Certification From Underwriters Laboratories (UL) For Its M5 Series Bi-Directional Amplifiers

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)





RSI's M5 BDA Receives UL 2524 Listing

NORWELL, Mass., Aug. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Solutions, Inc. (RSI), a pioneer in Emergency Responder Communication Enhancement Systems (ERCES), is pleased to announce that it is the first manufacturer to receive UL certification to the latest (3rd) Edition of the UL 2524 Standard for its innovative M5 Series ERCES Bi-Directional Amplifier (BDA) Platform. This significant achievement highlights RSI's ongoing commitment to providing superior products that enhance safety and communication reliability for First Responders who operate in critical environments.

RSI was the first manufacturer to receive a BDA UL Listing back in June 2018 after it funded and initialized the development of the UL 2524 Outline of Investigation, and today RSI is the first to receive UL 2524 Certification under the latest 3rd Edition of the Standard. The M5 Series BDA Platform is the only one capable of operating on any Public Safety frequency band, in either FCC Class A or Class B, with medium- or high-power options, all within a single fully integrated enclosure that includes battery backup.

RSI's M5 platform is compatible with both

passive DAS

and

fiber DAS

systems, ensuring limitless coverage capacity for buildings of any size and multi-building campus applications.

The Importance of the UL 2524 Standard

Purchasing & deploying a UL 2524 Listed and Certified BDA provides building owners, building occupants, and Authorities Having Jurisdiction (AHJs) assurance of:



Product Compliance: meets and exceeds the latest codes & standards and current regulatory requirements,

Product Safety: ensures safe operation in the most challenging environments, Product Reliability:

rigorously tested under extreme conditions to guarantee consistent code-compliant performance in the most adverse environmental conditions.

UL 2524 Listing is required in the latest editions of IBC, IFC, NFPA 1, and NFPA 1225, making RSI's M5 BDA Platform the most future-proof solution available on the market.



"From being the first manufacturer to receive a UL 2524 Product Certification in 2018, to today, being the first to receive 3rd Edition UL 2524 certification, RSI underscores its ongoing commitment to leading the industry in safety and reliability for emergency communication systems. Our US-made products meet the highest industry standards, providing First Responders with the support they need to save lives effectively," said Admir Surkovic, CEO/CTO of Radio Solutions, Inc.

About Radio Solutions, Inc.

With thousands of successful system deployments across the US, both directly and through an extensive network of Strategic Partners like Siemens, Hochiki, Fike, and independent Life Safety distributors, RSI is the industry-leading Emergency Communications Solutions Provider. Radio Solutions helps First Responders stay connected and safe during in-building emergencies through a comprehensive portfolio of UL 2524 Listed communication enhancement solutions for all types of structures: from high rise office towers to single story schools, from hospitals and municipal buildings to transportation hubs and tunnels.

RSI provides full turnkey solutions that include ERCES designs, deployment, ongoing service and training.

With over 25 years of experience, RSI is dedicated to delivering innovative, reliable, and cost-effective

ERCES solutions to Life Safety Engineered Systems Integrators, Fire Detection & Alerting System Manufacturers, and their partners from its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility and headquarters in Norwell, Massachusetts, USA.

To learn more about

RSI and its products, visit

.

For further information, please contact:

Derek Case

Global Director of Marketing and Business Development

Radio Solutions, Inc.

Phone: 781-384-2910

Email: [email protected]

