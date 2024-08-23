(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) High-performance computing growth is fuelled by increasing demand for HPC technologies in various applications such as scientific research, & defense operations, and artificial intelligence. Pune, Aug. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- High-Performance Computing Market Size Analysis: “ The SNS Insider report indicates that the High-Performance Computing Market , valued at USD 47.07 billion in 2023, is set to reach USD 92.33 billion by 2032, growing with a significant compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.80% from 2024 to 2032. ” Market analysis High-performance computing (HPC) is increasingly crucial to solving complex, data-intensive problems in fields including engineering, manufacturing, and energy. The applications of it range from scientific research, where high-performance computing (HPC) is so important to simulations and modeling; government operations that process vast amounts of data with secure calculations; and enterprise environments relying on sophisticated business processes and decision-making. Various factors are converging to drive increased demand for HPC. It is due to the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning technologies in HPC that have improved both computational power for better quality data processing. The increasing complexity of AI models and algorithms indicates that modern, large-scale AI workloads require power larger than simple cloud computing instances. HPC is crucial in fields like climate modeling, genomics, and materials science, enabling simulations and analyses that were previously unfeasible. For instance, in industry applications, HPC is utilized to push the boundaries of manufacturing innovation and supply chain efficiency. Cloud-based HPC solutions are playing a key role in the growth of this market as they can offer greater flexibility and scalability than on-premise systems. They are predicted to be almost 15% more broadly adopted rates over the past year, attributed to their cost-effectiveness and ability to handle large-scale computations efficiently. Cloud HPC solutions are witnessing a growth rate of over 8.3% annually, as organizations opt for scalable and flexible computing resources. However, the market would struggle with high system prices and limited skilled professionals leading to low buy-ins in adaptability and usability.





Get a Sample Report of High-Performance Computing Market@ Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:

Advanced Micro Devices Inc.

NEC Corporation

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Sugon Information Industry Co. Ltd

Intel Corporation

International Business Machines Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Dell EMC (Dell Technologies Inc.)

Dassault Systems SE Lenovo Group Ltd High-Performance Computing Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 47.07 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 92.33 Billion CAGR CAGR of 7.80 % From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East], Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Rest of Latin America) Key Growth Drivers .There is a growing demand for efficient computation, great scalability, and dependable storage.

.Increasing need for high-speed, accurate data processing.

Do you have any specific queries or need any customization research on High-Performance Computing Market, Make an Enquiry Now@

Recent Developments

December 2023 - Lenovo announced intentions to upgrade the HPC LISE system of Zuse Institute Berlin. Among other things, this expansion increases the institute's infrastructure for running computationally intense applications such as AI and ML.

On October 2023, RIKEN and Fujitsu introduced a superconducting quantum computer with 64 qubits at the RIKEN RQC-Fujitsu Collaboration Center. In that light, this new HPC technology fits in with Japan's ongoing initiatives to progress its superconducting quantum computing resources.

Segment Analysis

Based on the deployment , in 2023, The High-Performance Computing market is dominated by On-premise segment. There is a preference amongst government agencies and enterprises for on-premise decisions to secure data (Mexican Data Protection Laws) due to its stringent data protection regulations. However, there are several organizations for which providing a highly secured environment to manage classified data and sensitive enterprise information is not an option. The cloud deployment segment is expected to register the highest growth, with a significant CAGR through the projection period Cloud benefits like cost reduction, scalability, and operational ease are fueling this growth. The advantage to cloud-based HPC solutions over traditional, on-premises centralized services is that companies can access high-performance computing resources without significant capital investment, making them an attractive option for many businesses

By end-use , the manufacturing segment is likely to witness significant growth in the HPC market since it often uses simulation and computational tools for process optimization. The efficiency of manufacturing processes is driven in part by better solutions to computational fluid dynamics, structural mechanics, and electromagnetics which are essential for manufacturing processes. The government and defense sector is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of more than 8.7% in the forecast period The growing adoption of advanced IT solutions and the requirement for HPC systems to support digitization campaigns coupled with technological advancements in defense & government operations are fuelling this growth.

High-Performance Computing Market Key Segmentation

By Component



Hardware

Software Services

By Deployment



On-premise Cloud

By Computation Type



Parallel Computing

Distributed Computing Exascale computing

By end use



Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Gaming

Media & Entertainment

Retail

Transportation

Government & Defense

Education & Research

Manufacturing

Healthcare & Bioscience Others

Regional Analysis

North America was the leading region in the High-Performance Computing market followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific as of 2023. Because it has a strong innovative and capital investment ecosystem in cloud computing. North America boasts some of the world's largest tech companies and research institutions driving improvement in HPC technologies. As an example, a deeper partnership around HPC between AWS and NVIDIA in November 2023 once again emphasizes the part played by APAC at the forefront of AI technology development.

APAC region is projected to grow with the fastest annual growth rate during the forecast period. The region's rapid expansion of data centers and large government spending on infrastructure growth are fueling this surge. The adoption of HPC solutions by an increasing number of organizations in Asia Pacific makes the region one to watch on a global scale.

Buy an Enterprise-User PDF of High-Performance Computing Market Analysis & Outlook 2024-2032@

Key Takeaways

Increase in AI adoption and demand for advanced computational solutions drive High-Performance Computing Market

On-premise and cloud deployments both see strong growth, although the highest rates belong to clouds, no surprise considering today's increasingly cost-effective and scalable solutions.

Manufacturing and government are major end users of HPC systems as they require complex simulations combined with computational capabilities.

North America is the leading region in HPC, however substantial growth is expected from Asia Pacific on account of rising data centers and development across infrastructure.

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

6. Competitive Landscape

7. High-Performance Computing Market Segmentation, by component

8. High-Performance Computing Market Segmentation, by Deployment

9. High-Performance Computing Market Segmentation, by Computation Type

10. High-Performance Computing Market Segmentation, by end use

11. Regional Analysis

12. Company Profiles

13. Use Cases and Best Practices

14. Conclusion

Access Complete Report Details of High-Performance Computing Market Analysis Report 2024-2032@

[For more information or need any customization research mail us at ...]

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.

CONTACT: Contact Us: Akash Anand – Head of Business Development & Strategy ... Phone: +1-415-230-0044 (US) | +91-7798602273 (IND)