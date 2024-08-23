Financial Calendar 2024 For The BANK Of Greenland

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Financial calendar 2024 for The of Greenland



Annual Report 2024

3 March 2025

Annual general meeting in Nuuk

26 March 2025

Interim Report – First Quarter 2025

13 May 2025

Interim Report – First Half 2025

20 August 2025

Interim Report – First Nine Months 2025

5 November 2025

After the release of the result, the reports will be available on The BANK of Greenland's website,



Best Regards

The BANK of Greenland

Contact: General Manager Martin Kviesgaard, tel.: +299 34 7802

