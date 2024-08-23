عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Financial Calendar 2024 For The BANK Of Greenland


8/23/2024 10:16:29 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Financial calendar 2024 for The bank of Greenland


Annual Report 2024
3 March 2025

Annual general meeting in Nuuk
26 March 2025

Interim Report – First Quarter 2025
13 May 2025

Interim Report – First Half 2025
20 August 2025

Interim Report – First Nine Months 2025
5 November 2025

After the release of the result, the reports will be available on The BANK of Greenland's website,


Best Regards
The BANK of Greenland

Contact: General Manager Martin Kviesgaard, tel.: +299 34 7802

Attachment

  • 09.Finanskalender 2025_UK

MENAFN23082024004107003653ID1108594178


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search