Feed Pigment Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, August 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The feed pigment market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $1.62 billion in 2023 to $1.74 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to consumer demand for meat and poultry products, health and aesthetic benefits, regulatory support for feed additives, focus on animal welfare, preference for natural pigments, nutritional requirements in pet food.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The feed pigment market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $2.23 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to demand for specialty and functional feeds, sustainable sourcing of pigments, government initiatives for animal nutrition, expansion of the poultry industry, increasing investments in feed industry.

Growth Driver Of The Feed Pigment Market

Rising meat consumption is expected to propel the growth of the feed pigment market going forward. Meat consumption refers to the amount of meat that is consumed by individuals or populations. Feed pigments are added to animal feed to enhance the color of meat, poultry, and seafood, which makes them more visually appealing to consumers.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the feed pigment market include BASF SE, Behn Meyer Group, D.D. Williamson & Co. Inc., Guangzhou Leader Bio-Technology Co. Ltd., Kemin Industries Inc.

Product innovations are a key trend gaining popularity in the feed pigment market. Major companies operating in the market for feed pigment are creating innovative feed pigments such as natural feed-grade astaxanthin to sustain their position in the market.

Segments:

1) By Product: Carotenoids, Curcumin, Caramel, Spirulina, Other Products

2) By Source: Natural, Synthetic

3) By Livestock: Swine, Poultry, Ruminants, Aquatic Animals, Other Livestock

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the feed pigment market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the global feed pigment market during the forecast period. The regions covered in the feed pigment market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Feed Pigment Market Definition

Feed pigments are natural or synthetic pigments that are added to animal feed to enhance the visual appeal of animal-derived products such as meat, eggs, and milk. It is used to enhance the appearance and nutritive value of animal feed.

Feed Pigment Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Feed Pigment Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on feed pigment market size, feed pigment market drivers and trends, feed pigment market major players, feed pigment competitors' revenues, feed pigment market positioning, and feed pigment market growth across geographies. The feed pigment market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

