Buccal Cavity Devices Market Growth Analysis With Investment Opportunities For 2024-2033

Buccal Cavity Devices Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Buccal Cavity Devices Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The buccal cavity devices market has experienced rapid growth in recent years, expanding from $2.1 billion in 2023 to an anticipated $2.32 billion in 2024, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.3%. This growth in the historic period can be attributed to advancements in oral drug delivery, the treatment of chronic conditions, patient compliance and convenience, and applications in pediatric and geriatric care. With these factors driving demand, the market size is projected to reach $3.33 billion by 2028, maintaining a robust CAGR of 9.5%. The expected growth during the forecast period is linked to expanding therapeutic applications, a focus on precision medicine, a rising geriatric population, pediatric medication delivery, and patient preferences for non-invasive treatment options.

Rising Geriatric Population Fuels Growth in the Buccal Cavity Devices Market

The growing geriatric population is a significant driver of the buccal cavity devices market. Elderly individuals, typically aged 65 and older, are more prone to oral diseases such as periodontal disease, dental caries, and oral cancer. Buccal cavity devices offer targeted drug delivery, reduce treatment times, and improve patient comfort, making them especially valuable for geriatric patients. According to the World Health Organization, the global population aged 60 years or older is projected to reach 1.4 billion by 2030, up from 1 billion in 2020. This population will double to 2.1 billion by 2050, underscoring the growing need for specialized treatment options like buccal cavity devices.

Strategic Collaborations Drive Innovation and Market Access in the Buccal Cavity Devices Market

Major companies in the buccal cavity devices market are increasingly focusing on strategic collaborations to develop and commercialize innovative solutions. These partnerships aim to address various oral health issues and enhance patient treatment outcomes. For example, in March 2023, EVERSANA partnered with ChemoMouthpiece LLC to launch and commercialize the Chemo Mouthpiece, a buccal cavity device designed for oral cryotherapy in chemotherapy patients. This collaboration highlights the trend of leveraging partnerships to enhance market access and product innovation.

Segments:

.Product: Intraoral Scanners, Intraoral X-ray Tubing, Intraoral Cameras, Other Products

.Application: Diagnostics, Therapeutics, Other Applications

.End-User: Dental Clinics, Hospitals, Other End Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading the Market

North America was the largest region in the buccal cavity devices market in 2023. The regions covered in the buccal cavity devices market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Buccal Cavity Devices Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Buccal Cavity Devices Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on buccal cavity devices market size, buccal cavity devices market drivers and trends, buccal cavity devices market major players, buccal cavity devices competitors' revenues, buccal cavity devices market positioning, and buccal cavity devices market growth across geographies. The buccal cavity devices market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

