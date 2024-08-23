Electronic Drug Delivery Systems Global Market 2024 To Reach $16.12 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 8.9%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Electronic Drug Delivery Systems Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Electronic Drug Delivery Systems Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The electronic drug delivery systems market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $10.54 billion in 2023 to $11.45 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to rising chronic diseases incidence, aging population, patient preference for non-invasive delivery, healthcare cost containment, clinical advancements, and validation.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The electronic drug delivery systems market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $16.12 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increasing drug personalization, rising global healthcare expenditure, patient-centric healthcare approach, emergence of targeted therapies, supportive regulatory environment, and advancements in remote patient monitoring.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Electronic Drug Delivery Systems Market With A Detailed Sample Report:



Growth Driver Of The Electronic Drug Delivery Systems Market

The rising prevalence of chronic disease is expected to propel the growth of the electronic drug delivery systems market going forward. Chronic disease refers to a condition or disease that lasts for more than a year and requires ongoing medical treatment. Electronic drug delivery systems are used for regulating drug doses and make monitoring drug doses easy for people who suffer from chronic diseases.

Make Your Report Purchase Here And Explore The Whole Industry's Data As Well:



Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the electronic drug delivery systems market include Gerresheimer AG, Amgen Inc., Medtronic PLC, Novo Nordisk A/S, Insulet Corporation, Bayer AG, AstraZeneca PLC, Tandem Diabetes Care.

Technologically advanced, minimally invasive drug delivery systems are a key trend in the electronic drug delivery system market. Major companies in the electronic drug delivery market are launching drug delivery systems that are innovative and technologically innovative to sustain their position in the electronic drug delivery systems market.

Segments:

1) By Type: Electronic Infusion Pumps, Electronic Injection Pens, Electronic Auto-Injectors, Electronic Inhalers, Electronic Capsules, Other Types

2) By Component: Sensors, Wireless Communicator And Antennas, Micro Pumps And Flow Regulators, Drug Reservoir, Microcontroller, Other Components

3) By System Type: Battery-Powered Systems, Rechargeable Systems

4) By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies

5) By Application: Diabetes, Cardiovascular Disease, Respiratory Disorders, Multiple Sclerosis, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the electronic drug delivery systems market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the global electronic drug delivery systems market report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the electronic drug delivery systems market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Electronic Drug Delivery Systems Market Definition

Electronic drug delivery systems refer to a type of device or formulation that can enable a medical substance to reach a selective region without reaching non-target cells and tissues. Electronic drug delivery systems are used to deliver a constant and regulated dose of drugs through easy monitoring of doses.

Electronic Drug Delivery Systems Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Electronic Drug Delivery Systems Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on electronic drug delivery systems market size, electronic drug delivery systems market drivers and trends, electronic drug delivery systems market major players, electronic drug delivery systems competitors' revenues, electronic drug delivery systems market positioning, and electronic drug delivery systems market growth across geographies. The electronic drug delivery systems market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Drug Delivery Devices Global Market Report 2024



Drugs for Immunotherapy Global Market Report 2024



Drugs For Hormonal Replacement Therapy Global Market Report 2024



About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 15000+ reports in 27 industries, spanning 60+ geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company's flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.