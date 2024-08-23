FIG Technical Delegate To Visit Azerbaijan
Date
8/23/2024 10:09:57 AM
President of the Artistic Gymnastics Technical Committee of the
International Gymnastics Federation Noha Abou Shabana will pay a
visit to Azerbaijan, Azernews reports citing the
Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation .
During her visit to the country, she will share her valuable
knowledge and experience with local experts. The Seminars are
schedulted for August 30-31.
Founded in 1956, the Azerbaijani Gymnastics Federation comprises
seven gymnastics disciplines recognized by the International
Federation of Gymnastics (FIG).
The federation has been experiencing a revival since 2002. The
restructured federation has brought gymnastics to a completely new
level. The high-level organization of the gymnastics events did not
remain unnoticed.
The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) has included the
Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) in the list of meritorious
federations.
For many years, the AGF has been included in the FIG list of the
Top 10 gymnastics federations.
Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews' staff journalist, follow her on
Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr
