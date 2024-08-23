(TIL) Tumour-Infiltrating Lymphocyte Therapy Market Size To Be Worth USD 2.1 Billion By 2034, At 40% CAGR: Prophecy Market Insights

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) “Tumour-Infiltrating Lymphocyte (TIL) Therapy Market” from 2024-2034 with covered segments By Therapy Type (Autologous TIL Therapy, Allogeneic TIL Therapy), By Indication (Indication, Hematologic Malignancies), By Source of TILs (Surgical Tumor Samples, Blood Samples), and By Regional Forecast, (2024-2034), which provides the perfect mix of strategies, and industrial expertise with new cutting-edge to give the best experience.

Covina, Aug. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Prophecy Market Insights, the global tumour-infiltrating lymphocyte (TIL) therapy market size and share is projected to grow from USD 0.1 Billion in 2024 and is forecasted to reach USD 2.1 Billion by 2034 , exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 40% during the forecast period (2024 - 2034).

Tumour-Infiltrating Lymphocyte (TIL) Therapy Market Report Overview

Tumour-Infiltrating Lymphocyte (TIL) Therapy is an innovative and personalized form of cancer immunotherapy that harnesses the body's own immune system to combat cancer. This approach focuses on using TILs, which are a type of white blood cell found within the tumor microenvironment, to target and destroy cancer cells.

The process begins with the surgical removal of a tumor sample, from which TILs are isolated. These cells are then activated and multiplied over several weeks. Prior to the re-infusion of these expanded TILs, the patient undergoes a preparative regimen, usually involving chemotherapy, to reduce the existing immune cells in the body and create a more favorable environment for the infused TILs to function effectively.

Download a Free Sample Research Report with Latest Industry Insights:

Our Free Sample Report includes:



Overview & introduction of market study

Revenue and CAGR of the market

Drivers & Restrains factors of the market

Major key players in the market

Regional analysis of the market with a detailed graph

Detailed segmentation in tabular form of market

Recent developments/news of the market Opportunities & Challenges of the Market

Competitive Landscape:

The Tumour-Infiltrating Lymphocyte (TIL) Therapy Market is characterized by rapid growth, technological innovation, and fierce competition. Companies are expanding their global presence, focusing on sustainability, and diversifying their service offerings to stay competitive.

Some of the Key Market Players:



Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.

Lion Biotechnologies, Inc.

Kite Pharma, Inc.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Novartis International AG

Celgene Corporation

Juno Therapeutics, Inc.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc.Forty Seven Inc.

Zymeworks Inc.

Arcellx, Inc. Immatics Biotechnologies GmbH

To Know More on Additional Market Players, Download a Free Sample Report Here:

Analyst View:

The promise of tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte (TIL) therapy to provide patients with advanced and refractory tumors with individualized and highly effective treatment choices is driving the market for this therapy to emerge as a significant frontier in the area of cancer immunotherapy. One of the main factors boosting the target market is the rising incidence of cancer worldwide, particularly for those forms of the disease that are difficult to cure with conventional treatments.

Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Positive Clinical Trial Results

TIL treatment has had promising outcomes in early clinical studies, especially in patients with metastatic melanoma; some patients even experienced long-lasting responses. These encouraging results are stimulating more study and funding for TIL therapy in addition to raising patient and provider interest.

Request for FLAT 30% Discount on this Report @

Market Trends:

Personalized Medicine Approach

The highly customized method of TIL therapy, which uses the patient's immune cells to combat cancer, fits well with the expanding oncology trend towards personalized medicine.

Segmentation:

Tumour-Infiltrating Lymphocyte (TIL) Therapy Market is segmented based on Therapy Type, Indication, Source, and Region.

Therapy Type Insights

This sector includes Autologous TIL Therapy and Allogeneic TIL Therapy. The Autologous TIL therapy segment is expected to dominate the target market growth as is currently the most widely used and dominating segment in the Tumor-Infiltrating Lymphocyte (TIL) Therapy market. This approach involves harvesting a patient's tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes, expanding them ex vivo, and then reintroducing them into the patient's body to fight cancer.

Indication Insights

This sector includes Indication and Hematologic Malignancies. The solid tumors segment is expected to dominate the target market growth as TIL therapy has shown remarkable efficacy in treating solid tumors, especially in patients with metastatic melanoma. Melanoma, a type of skin cancer, has been a primary focus of TIL therapy due to its ability to elicit a strong immune response.

Source Insights

This sector includes Surgical Tumor Samples and Blood Samples. The surgical tumor samples segment is expected to dominate the target market growth as the use of surgical tumor samples is crucial because the lymphocytes extracted from the actual tumor site are already primed against cancer, making them more effective in targeting the specific tumor cells when compared to blood samples.

Request FREE Unlimited Customization on this Report @







Recent Development:

In July 2024, the FDA approved a new TIL therapy for advanced melanoma. This represents an advance in the treatment of TIL therapy for Indication, showing the way to new alternatives for treatment in patients with metastatic melanoma.

Regional Insights



North America: This region is home to numerous clinical trials and research initiatives aimed at refining TIL therapy. The region's strong focus on personalized medicine and immunotherapy is contributing to the development of innovative TIL treatments for various types of cancers including melanoma and other solid tumors. Asia Pacific: This region is witnessing an increase in the incidence of cancer, driving the demand for new and effective treatment options.

Browse Detail Report on "Tumour-Infiltrating Lymphocyte (TIL) Therapy Market Size, Share, By Therapy Type (Autologous TIL Therapy, Allogeneic TIL Therapy), By Indication (Indication, Hematologic Malignancies), By Source of TILs (Surgical Tumor Samples, Blood Samples), and By Region - Trends, Analysis, and Forecast till 2034" with complete TOC @

About Us:

Prophecy Market Insights is a specialized market research, analytics, marketing, and business strategy, and solutions company that offers strategic and tactical support to clients for making well-informed business decisions and to identify and achieve high-value opportunities in the target business area. Also, we help our client to address business challenges and provide the best possible solutions to overcome them and transform their business.

Prophecy's expertise area covers products, services, latest trends, developments, market growth factors, and challenges along with market forecasts in various business areas such as Healthcare, Pharmaceutical, Biotechnology, Information Technology (IT), Automotive, Industrial, Chemical, Agriculture, Food and Beverage, Energy, and Oil and Gas. We also offer various other services such as data mining, information management, and revenue enhancement suggestions.

Contact Us:

Prophecy Market Insights

US: 964 E. Badillo Street

#2042 Covina,

CA 91724

US toll free: +1 860 531 2574

Rest of World: + 91 7775049802

Follow us on: LinkedIn | Twitter