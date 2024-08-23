India Was Never Neutral, Always Took Side Of Peace In Russia-Ukraine Conflict: PM Modi In Kyiv

(MENAFN- IANS) Kyiv, Aug 23 (IANS) With Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky sitting next to him in Kyiv, Prime Narendra Modi on Friday made it clear that India, often labelled as neutral in the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, has always taken a side by firmly batting for peace.

"We chose the path to stay away from the war and with a great deal of conviction. That does not mean that we were neutral. Right from the very first day, we have taken a side and stood firmly for peace," said PM Modi in his remarks during the much-awaited discussion with Zelensky in the Ukrainian capital.

Reaffirming India's principled position and commitment to a peaceful settlement through dialogue and diplomacy, Prime Minister Modi reiterated India's readiness to contribute in "all possible ways" to facilitate the speedy return of peace in the region.

"I come from the land of Lord Buddha and Mahatma Gandhi where there is no space for war. I come here with the message of peace," he said.

The Prime Minister also mentioned that he was "deeply touched" by the poignant exposition which he visited along with the Ukrainian President before the start of the bilateral discussions. The Martyrologist Exposition at the National Museum of History of Ukraine has been set up to honour the memory of children who had lost their lives during the tragic July 8 rocket attack on Okhmatdyt, the largest children's hospital in Ukraine.

He thanked Zelensky and the Ukrainian authorities for the help and support they provided in the safe evacuation of Indian students from the warzone a few weeks after the conflict began in February 2022.

The Joint statement issued after the one-on-one and delegation-level talks mentioned that Prime Minister Modi emphasised the need for "sincere and practical engagement" between all parties to develop innovative solutions that would be widely accepted and contribute to the speedy restoration of peace.

It also stated that both leaders have expressed mutual interest in working on upgrading bilateral relations from a comprehensive partnership to a strategic partnership in the future.

The two sides recognised pharmaceutical cooperation as one of the strongest pillars of the partnership with the two leaders reaffirming the desirability of greater access to markets and the promotion of investment and joint ventures, including through testing, inspection and registration procedures.

"Both parties expressed their desire to expand cooperation in the field of medicines and pharmaceuticals, in particular in the field of education and exchange of best practices. They welcomed the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding between the State Service of Medicines and Drug Control of Ukraine and the Central Organization for the Control of Medicines Standards of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare of India," the Joint Statement detailed.

As the two leaders shared perspectives on enhancing India-Ukraine cooperation in sectors such as economy, agriculture, pharmaceuticals and technology, PM Modi handed over indigenously developed BHISHM Cubes that contain essential medicines and equipment designed to provide medical care for emergency situations, to President Zelensky.

"My visit to Ukraine was historic. I came to this great nation with the aim of deepening India-Ukraine friendship. I had productive talks with President Zelensky. India firmly believes that peace must always prevail. I thank the Government and people of Ukraine for their hospitality," said PM Modi after the conclusion of his diplomatic engagements in Kyiv.

The two countries, revealed External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar later, signed four agreements on Friday, including on community development projects in Ukraine, drug control standards and harmonization, cultural exchange, and agriculture.

"I would say that, in terms of the time the Prime Minister and President Zelensky spent together, most of it was focused on the conflict... Dialogue and diplomacy are key to the solution which will not come from the battlefield. He shared the widespread sentiment in the Global South about the repercussions of this conflict for them. He also spoke about his recent discussions with President Putin in Moscow. You may remember that the Prime Minister was there in July. He sought President Zelensky's assessment of both the ground situation and the diplomatic scenario," said EAM Jaishankar.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi arrived in Kyiv following a 10-hour train journey from Poland on Rail Force One. He was warmly welcomed at the station and later greeted by the Indian diaspora at the hotel, where his initial meetings took place.

PM Modi also paid floral tributes at the Gandhi statue in Kyiv, reinforcing the principles of peace and non-violence as central to India's approach to global conflicts.

The historic visit, first by an Indian PM to the country, is being seen as a pivotal effort by New Delhi to facilitate dialogue and contribute to finding a peaceful resolution to the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine.