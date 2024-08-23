Industrial Energy Management Systems (IEMS) Global Strategic Industry Report 2023-2030 - Rise In Energy Demand Post COVID-19 Brings Energy Efficiency Back Into The Spotlight
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Aug. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Industrial energy Management Systems (IEMS) - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Industrial Energy Management Systems (IEMS) is estimated at US$29.0 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$61.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11.3% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.
The Industrial Energy Management Systems (IEMS) market is poised for significant growth, with the IEMS Hardware segment projected to reach $36.8 billion by 2030, driven by a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.8%. The IEMS Software segment is also expected to expand robustly, with a projected CAGR of 11.9% over the same period. The U.S. market is estimated at $8.2 billion in 2023, while China is forecasted to grow at a remarkable 13.2% CAGR, reaching $4.9 billion by 2030. Other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific, are also expected to experience notable growth.
The report offers comprehensive market data, including independent analysis of annual sales and forecasts in US dollars from 2023 to 2030. It provides in-depth regional analysis covering the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. Additionally, the report includes profiles of major players such as ABB Ltd., AECOM, and Autodesk, Inc., and offers complimentary updates for one year to keep stakeholders informed of the latest market developments.
This report will provide detailed market analysis, insights into competitive dynamics, and a thorough understanding of the key trends and drivers shaping the future of the global IEMS market. The actionable insights within the report are designed to help businesses identify new revenue opportunities and make strategic business decisions.
MARKET OVERVIEW
Competitive Scenario Industrial Energy Management Systems (IEMS) - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E) Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E) The Value of Energy Efficiency is Greater than Ever Before Innovations in The Energy Sector Technology Trends Driving Energy Efficiency in Manufacturing Sector Much Need to be Done on the Energy Efficiency Improvement Front Falling Energy Efficiency Rates Expose Lost Opportunities & Massive Losses in Productivity Gains for the Global Economy: Energy Productivity Gains (In US$ Trillion) Actual Vs Projected Improvement at 3% Industrial Energy Management System (IEMS): Conserving Energy and Driving Energy Efficiency Regulatory Tools for Implementing Industrial Energy Efficiency Recent Market Activity Select Innovations
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Rise in Energy Demand Post COVID-19 Brings Energy Efficiency Back Into the Spotlight Global Energy Production by Energy Source (2030 & 2040): Breakdown of Electricity (Billion Kilowatt Hours) and Percentage Share for Petroleum, Nuclear, Natural Gas, Coal and Renewables Unforgivable Levels of Energy Wastes Brings Power Monitoring Into the Spotlight as the First Step Towards Achieving Energy Efficiency The World is Wasting More Energy than It Uses Even as Global Leaders Strategize to Reduce Carbon Emissions & Climate Change. The Time is Now Right for Energy Efficiency Solutions: Energy Use Efficiency & Wastages in the U.S. (In Quadrillion British Thermal Units) Energy Intensive Industries Are Important Consumer Clusters for IEMS Manufacturing Systems Operation and Maintenance Optimization through EMS Digital Technology in Manufacturing Energy Management in Housing and Hotel Industry Commercial Real Estate Energy Management: Latest Technology Trends Focus on Using Potential of Energy Management The Journey Towards a Sustainable Future Begins With Automation in Energy Intensive Industries COVID-19 Drives Businesses to Identify Processes That Can Benefit from Automation Which Until Now Were Undiscovered: Worldwide Stock of Operative Industrial Robots (In Million) Automation in the Absence of IEMS. Can It Guarantee Energy Efficiency? SCADA: A Key IEMS Technology Poised for Robust Long-Term Growth The Time is Ripe for Leveraging IoT for Smart Energy Management Ability of IoT Powered Energy Management Systems to Predict Consumption & Spending Spurs Interest in the Technology: Global Industrial IoT Market (In US$ Billion) Despite Technology Innovations & Falling Costs of Renewables, Energy Prices Continues to Rise, Strengthening the Business Case for IEMS Rising Electricity Prices Amid a Tough Economic & Business Climate Step Up the Pressure to Achieve Energy Savings Via Efficiency Improvements: Global Electricity Prices (In US$ Per Kilowatt Hour) for the Years 2018, 2020 and 2023E by Country Standardized & Certified IEMS Key to Realizing Multifarious Energy-related & Non-energy Benefits Digitalisation in The Energy Sector: Current Trends Workforce Challenging Industrial Energy Transition: A Key Issue
Attachment
Global Industrial Energy Management Systems (IEMS) Market
