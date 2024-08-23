Assisted Reproductive Technology Market To Reach USD 40.67 Billion By 2031

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WESTFORD, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Assisted Reproductive was valued at USD 25.30 billion in 2022 and is expected to rise from USD 26.67 billion in 2023 to reach a value of USD 40.67 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 5.40% during the forecast period (2024–2031).

The global assisted reproductive (ART) market is rapidly developing due to rise in infertility rates, breakthroughs in medical technology, and increase in awareness and acceptance of ART methods. Lifestyle changes, delayed pregnancies, environmental variables, and medical issues have all contributed to an increase in the number of people seeking fertility treatment. This has resulted in a rise in demand for ART treatments such as IVF, ICSI, and gamete donation. Furthermore, advances in time-lapse imaging systems and embryo development fluids with improved composition and stability have raised the overall success rate of ART procedures.

Assisted Reproductive Technology Market Top Players Company Profiles

.CooperSurgical, Inc. (US)

.Cook Medical, Inc. (US)

.Irvine Scientific (US)

.Genea Limited (Australia)

.Ferring Pharmaceuticals (Switzerland)

.Merck KGaA (Germany)

.Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US)

.Esco Group (Singapore)

.Hamilton Thorne, Inc. (Canada)

.Nidacon International AB (Sweden)

.Kitazato Corporation (Japan)

Conceiving Change: Promising Future of Wisp's Fertility Vertical

The following are the key Assisted Reproductive Trends that will shape the growth of the market in the next 5 years

In April 2024, Wisp, an online sexual and reproductive health company, announced the launch of a new fertility vertical aimed at aiding women at every stage of their reproductive health journey. This effort is expected to influence the fertility sector during the next four to five years. This will make healthcare more inexpensive and accessible for women, particularly those who are having difficulty conceiving. Increased access and cheaper costs for fertility treatments will surely allow more women to pursue their reproductive objectives without financial constraints. Furthermore, a significant emphasis on personalized and comprehensive care is expected to boost overall outcomes and patient satisfaction.

Segments covered in Assisted Reproductive Market are as follows:

.Type

oIn vitro fertilization (IVF) (Fresh Donor, Frozen Donor, Fresh Non-Donor, Frozen Non-Donor), Artificial Insemination (Intrauterine Insemination, Intracervical Insemination, Intravaginal Insemination, Intratubal Insemination), and Surrogacy

.End User

oFertility clinics, Hospitals, Specialized ART centers, and Research institutes

TMRW's CryoLink: Shaping Future of IVF Labs with Advanced Digital Solutions

In May 2024, TMRW Life Sciences (TMRW), a technology company that is creating a new standard of care in IVF labs, announced the release of CryoLink. It is a workstation that facilitates the digital administration of frozen specimen inventory in reproductive clinics. It will enable the TMRW digital specimen management system to be used with or without automated storage systems. Over the next decade, CryoLink is predicted to have a substantial impact on assisted reproductive technology. CryoLink will help IVF labs improve their inventory management and data integration, resulting in greater levels of care and operations. Long-term benefits are expected to include more consistent patient outcomes, increased laboratory efficiency, and improved clinic scalability as specimen inventories increase.

How Key Players are Innovating Within ART Market

.In May 2024, Rhea, a reproductive health services company that provides an end-to-end reproductive health ecosystem that connects future families in Asia, North America, and Europe, officially began, with the goal of providing high-quality, comprehensive care globally.

.In June 2022, Inception Fertility launched HavenCryo, a long-term storage solution for reproductive tissue and cryopreservation. The company has expanded its ecosystem by providing patients with a unique experience that includes assisted reproductive technology.

.In August 2021, Virtus Health Ltd. paid USD 45 million for Healius Limited's Adora Fertility and three-day hospitals. Virtus Health is an Australian company that offers assisted reproductive technology. This acquisition boosts Virtus Health's portfolio and gives them an advantage over competitors.

Cultural Shifts and Technological Advancements Fuel Growth in ART Market

Changing living patterns, professional goals, and socioeconomic pressures have resulted in a rise in the average age of motherhood, necessitating additional ART therapies to address age-related reproductive issues. This trend, combined with advancements in ART technology, is propelling the business forward. Furthermore, the report emphasizes the expanding acceptance and knowledge of ART methods in many countries. Cultural changes, increased access to healthcare facilities, and educational efforts about infertility and available treatment options have all helped to raise acceptability of ART among individuals and couples attempting to conceive.

