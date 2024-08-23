Imperial Petroleum Inc. Announces The Date For The Release Of Second Quarter And Six Months 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) and Operating Results, Call and Webcast

ATHENS, Greece, Aug. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imperial is a ship-owning company providing petroleum products, oil and drybulk seaborne services, announced today that it will release its second quarter and six months financial results for the period ended June 30, 2024 before the opens in New York on August 27, 2024.



On August 27, 2024 at 11:00 am ET, the company's management will host a conference call to discuss the results and the company's operations and outlook.

Conference Call details:

Conference call participants should pre-register using the below link to receive the dial-in numbers and a personal PIN, which are required to access the conference call.

Online Registration:





Slides and audio webcast:

There will also be a live and then archived webcast of the conference call, through the IMPERIAL PETROLEUM INC. website (). Participants to the live webcast should register on the website approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the webcast.

ABOUT IMPERIAL PETROLEUM INC.

IMPERIAL PETROLEUM INC. is a ship-owning company providing petroleum products, crude oil and drybulk seaborne transportation services. The Company owns a total of ten vessels - six M.R. product tankers, two suezmax tankers and two handysize drybulk carriers - with a total capacity of 678,000 deadweight tons (dwt), and has contracted to acquire an additional 40,000 dwt M.R. product tanker and an additional 33,000 dwt handysize drybulk carrier. IMPERIAL PETROLEUM INC.'s shares of common stock and 8.75% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock are listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market and trade under the symbols“IMPP” and“IMPPP,” respectively.

Company Contact:

Fenia Sakellaris

IMPERIAL PETROLEUM INC.

