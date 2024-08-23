How Home Fire Sprinklers Can Reduce Construction Costs And Save Lives

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Green Builder and Home Fire Sprinkler Coalition (HFSC) team up to bring you the latest information on how home fire sprinklers benefit developers and builders.

Lake City, Colo., Aug. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reserve your seat for the upcoming September 11, 2:00 Eastern, webinar on the big upsides of including home fire sprinklers in residential developments. Click here to attend .

Did you know that when entire residential developments are protected with home fire sprinklers, trade-ups or incentives can reduce infrastructure and other costs? These perks include:



Reduced street width, longer dead-end streets, and T turnarounds.

Increased hydrant spacing.

No need for expansion of existing water supply and single access points. Potential higher profitability because higher density is permitted and additional units allowed.

Fire sprinkler incentives can also provide opportunities to utilize land better by allowing development in areas that cannot otherwise be developed due to terrain or environmental constraints.

During this webinar , three experts will discuss case studies where developers have benefited from protecting new developments with fire sprinklers when codes have been updated with the fire sprinkler requirement-and in areas where sprinklers have been omitted from codes and incentives were negotiated.

“With the addition of home fire sprinklers in new housing everyone wins,” says Lorraine Carli, Home Fire Sprinkler Coalition (HFSC) and Vice President of Outreach and Advocacy for the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA).“When offered incentives, developers see a cost savings, consumers are better protected from fire and the risk of death and injury to first responders is significantly reduced. That is very important today as home fires can become deadly in as little as 2 minutes due to the synthetic content in our homes, and even faster with technology such as lithium-ion batteries.”

“I am excited to moderate this important webinar because we are offering information on how to improve the safety of today's homes while showing developers and builders that using fire sprinkler systems is a key way to attract buyers, get municipal concessions, and make money-all while saving lives,” says decades-long green builder and President of Green Builder Media Ron Jones.

Click here to reserve your seat!

The webinar panelists include:



Lorraine Carli, President, Home Fire Sprinkler Coalition (HFSC) and Vice President of Outreach and Advocacy for the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) . She oversees media, public affairs and advocacy activities; the organization's magazine NFPA Journal; and NFPA's Wildfire, Public Education and US/Canada Regional Operations Divisions.

Gary Keith, HFSC Past-President (1996-2013) . Served as Vice President-Field Operations, NFPA overseeing six divisions responsible for the outreach of NFPA's fire safety mission. Gary was also Vice President-Engineering Standards for FM where he had managed a staff of 40 in the development of technical guidance to evaluate and mitigate the property hazards at client locations and various field engineering and management positions. He also served his hometown community for 20 years as a call firefighter and fire protection engineer with the West Bridgewater, Mass. Fire Department. Bob Sullivan, NFPA Southwest Regional Director , assisting with code adoptions, legislative advocacy, training, public education, and stakeholder engagement in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Kansas, Missouri, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah, and Wyoming. Bob has over 31 years of experience serving on fire departments in Pennsylvania, Massachusetts and Colorado, including several years as a company officer. Prior to coming to NFPA, he served on the Thornton Fire Department in Colorado as the Senior Fire Protection Engineer and Deputy Fire Marshal, focusing on new development construction and fire code enforcement.

Click here to reserve your seat today!

About Green Builder Media

Green Builder Media is North America's leading media company focused on green building and sustainable living content. With a comprehensive suite of content marketing, digital, social, and print media options, high-profile demonstration projects, market intelligence, data services, and live events, Green Builder Media offers a blend of visionary and practical information covering a broad spectrum of topics, including decarbonization, electrification, smart home technologies, energy efficiency, intelligent water, indoor air quality, resilient housing, renewables, and clean transportation.

About the Home Fire Sprinkler Coalition (HFSC)

HFSC was formed in 1996 to inform the public about the life-saving value of sprinkler protection in homes. HFSC is an educational, nonprofit organization and the leading resource for independent, noncommercial information about home fire sprinklers. For more information about HFSC and home fire sprinklers, visit





Attachment

Did You Know Fire Sprinklers Do All This?

CONTACT: Cati O'Keefe Green Builder Media 5135320185 ...