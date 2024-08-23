Firefighting Drone Market Size/Share To Be Worth USD 3.5 Billion By 2034, At 9.8% CAGR: Prophecy Market Insights

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) “Firefighting Drone Market” from 2024-2034 with covered segments By Product Type (Multi-Rotor Drones, Fixed-Wing Drones, Single-Rotor Drones, Hybrid Drones), By Payload Capacity (Light Drones, Medium Drones, Heavy Drones), By Application (Surveillance and Inspection, Firefighting, Search and Rescue Operations, Delivery of Fire Suppression Materials), and By Regional Forecast, (2024-2034), which provides the perfect mix of strategies, and industrial expertise with new cutting-edge to give the best experience.

Covina, Aug. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Prophecy Market Insights, the global firefighting drone market size and share is projected to grow from USD 1.5 Billion in 2024 and is forecasted to reach USD 3.5 Billion by 2034 , exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.8% during the forecast period (2024 - 2034).

Firefighting Drone Market Report Overview

Firefighting Drone represents a significant technological advancement in emergency response and firefighting operations. These unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) are specifically designed and equipped to assist firefighters in combating fires more effectively and safely. By providing real-time aerial views, thermal imaging, and also the ability to access hard-to-reach areas, and mainly these firefighting drones have become an invaluable tool in modern firefighting efforts.

Drones that battle fires have a number of benefits but one of the biggest is that they can access places that are too hazardous for firefighters to get. Drones can operate in hazardous situations including high-rise buildings, dense forests, and industrial sites while still providing vital information and preventing harm to people.

Competitive Landscape:

The Firefighting Drone Market is characterized by rapid growth, technological innovation, and fierce competition. Companies are expanding their global presence, focusing on sustainability, and diversifying their service offerings to stay competitive.

Some of the Key Market Players:



DJI

Parrot SA

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Elbit Systems Ltd.

Yuneec International

Ehang Holdings Limited

AeroVironment, Inc.

FLIR Systems, Inc.

Insitu, Inc. (a subsidiary of Boeing)

Draganfly Innovations Inc.

Microdrones GmbH

Kespry Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

Robotic Skies, LLC Teledyne FLIR (formerly FLIR Systems)

Analyst View:

The target market is mostly driven by the quick advancements in drone technology which includes improvements in AI, thermal imaging, and autonomous navigation. Drones can now manage more complicated fire situations such as extensive wildfires due to these improvements.

Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Growing Focus on Firefighter Safety

The use of firefighting drones is being aided by the growing emphasis on reducing the risks that firefighters must deal with. Firefighters may evaluate fire situations more safely by using drones, which eliminates the need for them to access dangerous areas.

Market Trends:

Government and Institutional Support

Governments and emergency management organizations are investing in the development and use of firefighting drones as they become more and more aware of their potential.

Segmentation:

Firefighting Drone Market is segmented based on Product Type, Payload Capacity, Application, and Region.

Product Type Insights

This sector includes Multi-Rotor Drones, Fixed-Wing Drones, Single-Rotor Drones, and Hybrid Drones. The multi-rotor Drones segment is expected to dominate the target market growth as these drones can easily navigate through tight spaces and urban environments which makes them highly effective in situations where precision is required.

Payload Capacity Insights

This sector includes Light Drones, Medium Drones, and Heavy Drones. The medium drones segment is expected to dominate the target market growth as compared to heavy drones, medium drones are more cost-effective both in terms of purchase price and operational costs. They provide a powerful combination of capability and affordability, making them an attractive option for fire departments and emergency services, particularly those with budget constraints.

Application Insights

This sector includes Surveillance and Inspection, Firefighting, Search and Rescue Operations, and Delivery of Fire Suppression Materials. The firefighting segment is expected to dominate the target market growth as firefighting drones are equipped with specialized equipment, such as fire retardant dispensers and high-pressure water hoses, allowing them to engage fires from the air.

Recent Development:

In December 2023 , Russia launched its first firefighting drone production in St. Petersburg. The drones planned by InFinTech Corporation, which specializes in the production of civilian products, include a lightweight drone for fire reconnaissance, and several firefighting drones, said the report, citing Nikita Dontsov. According to the company's GR director Nikita Dontsov the design work will take place in the company's technology park in the Central District of St. Petersburg, while testing and production will be carried out in the suburbs of the city and the Leningrad region.

Regional Insights



North America: The U.S. government and various local agencies are increasingly investing in firefighting drones as part of their disaster response strategies. Grants and funding for firefighting departments to adopt drone technology have accelerated target market growth. Asia Pacific: Rapid urbanization and industrialization in this region have increased the risk of fire-related incidents. As a result, there is a growing demand for advanced firefighting solutions including drones that protect densely populated urban areas and large industrial complexes.

Firefighting Drone Market Size, Share, By Product Type (Multi-Rotor Drones, Fixed-Wing Drones, Single-Rotor Drones, Hybrid Drones), By Payload Capacity (Light Drones, Medium Drones, Heavy Drones), By Application (Surveillance and Inspection, Firefighting, Search and Rescue Operations, Delivery of Fire Suppression Materials), and By Region - Trends, Analysis, and Forecast till 2034

