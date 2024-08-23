Amir Discusses Bilateral Relations, Regional And International Developments In Phone Call With Bulgarian President
QNA
Doha: The Amir HH sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani discussed with President of the Republic of Bulgaria HE Rumen Radev bilateral relations between the two friendly countries.
This came during a phone call HH the Amir received today from the President of the Republic of Bulgaria.
The call also dealt with the latest regional and international developments of joint interest.
