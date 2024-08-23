Rotator Cuff Injury Treatment Market To Surpass USD 986.81 Million By 2032 Due To Rising Sports Injuries & Technological Advancements | SNS Insider

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Rotator Cuff Injury Study Reveals 4.8% CAGR Growth Driven by Rising Sports-Related Shoulder Injuries, Aging Population, and Innovations in Arthroscopic Surgery; Challenges Include High Treatment Costs and Surgical Failure Rates. Pune, Aug. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rotator Cuff Injury Treatment Market Analysis: “According to SNS Insider, The Rotator Cuff Injury Treatment Market size was valued at USD 647.12 million in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 986.81 million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% over the forecast period 2024-2032.” “Rising Rotator Cuff Injuries in Aging and Athletic Populations Spur Market Expansion” The aging population, with its increased susceptibility to degenerative rotator cuff tears, and a surge in sports-related injuries are key drivers. Moreover, the rising prevalence of asymptomatic cases underscores the market's potential. Treatment options span from conservative approaches like physical therapy to surgical interventions, with the latter dominating the market due to its curative nature. However, a substantial portion of patients continue to experience persistent pain and functional limitations, indicating an unmet need for innovative therapies. Pharmaceutical companies, orthopedic device manufacturers, and physical therapy clinics are key players. Recent advancements, such as novel cell-based therapies, hold promise for improved treatment outcomes. While a few major players dominate the orthopedic device and pharmaceutical segments, the increasing prevalence of rotator cuff injuries is attracting new entrants, particularly in the regenerative medicine space. Technological advancements in repair devices are also expanding treatment options. Despite robust growth potential, challenges such as high treatment costs and reimbursement complexities persist.



Arthrex, Inc.

Conmed Corporation

DePuy Synthes (Johnson & Johnson)

DJO Global, Inc.

Evolutis India Pvt. Ltd.

FH ORTHOPEDICS S.A.S

GlaxoSmithKline PLC

Integra LifeSciences

Medtronic

Parcus Medical, LLC

Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC

Smith & Nephew plc

Stryker Corporation

Zimmer Biomet Other Players (To View Complete List of Companies, Ask for Sample Report) “Innovation As Well As Demographics Fuel Rotator Cuff Injury Treatment Growth” One of the primary drivers is the rising incidence of sports-related injuries, particularly among young adults engaged in high-impact sports. Technological advancements are also creating new opportunities in the market. Innovations in diagnostic imaging, surgical instruments, and rehabilitation devices are enhancing treatment outcomes and expanding the range of available therapies. For instance, the introduction of minimally invasive surgical procedures has significantly improved patient recovery times and reduced complications. Additionally, the development of orthobiologics , a rapidly expanding category within the pharmaceutical segment, offers promising new treatment options that could further drive market growth. Rotator Cuff Injury Treatment Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 647.12 Mn Market Size by 2032 US$ 986.81 Mn CAGR CAGR of 4.8% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East]), Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America)

Rotator Cuff Injury Treatment Market Key Segmentation:

By Treatment



Surgical treatment or curative treatment

Physiotherapy or Palliative treatment

pharmaceutical drugs or preventive treatment Orthobiologics

The rotator cuff injury treatment market is segmented into surgical, physiotherapy, and pharmaceutical treatments. The surgical segment, which includes arthroscopy, open tendon repair, and shoulder replacement, is the dominant procedure, holding a 32.09% share in 2023. Arthroscopy is particularly popular due to its less invasive nature and faster recovery times. Physiotherapy encompasses treatments such as braces, cold compression, and exercise-based therapies, which are essential for overall patient management and injury prevention. The pharmaceutical segment includes anti-inflammatory drugs , pain relievers, and injections, with the orthobiologics category expanding rapidly due to its potential to enhance tissue repair and recovery. While surgery holds the largest market share due to its curative potential, physiotherapy and pharmaceutical treatments are integral to comprehensive patient care.

Key Regional Developments:

North America held the largest share, accounting for 42.05% of the global rotator cuff injury treatment market in 2023. This dominance is attributed to the region's advanced healthcare infrastructure, substantial investments in research and development, and a strong pipeline of innovative treatments. The high prevalence of sports-related injuries and the aging population in the region also contribute to market growth. For instance, the United States reports approximately 2 million cases of rotator cuff disorders annually, while Canada allocated around USD 187 million for sports injury treatment. These factors, combined with the presence of leading market players and the availability of advanced treatment options, make North America a key region for the rotator cuff injury treatment market.

Emerging Trends:



Minimally Invasive Surgeries: Growth in arthroscopic procedures.

Regenerative Medicine: Increasing use of biologics and PRP therapy. Physical Rehabilitation: Rising demand for non-surgical treatment options.

Recent Developments:



In March 2024, a research team led by Stavros Thomopoulos, a biomechanics professor at Columbia University, developed an innovative device inspired by python teeth to enhance rotator cuff repair. This device significantly improves tendon-to-bone attachment strength, reducing the risk of re-tear and enhancing patient outcomes. In May 2022, Embody, Inc. received approval from the U.S. FDA for its TAPESTRY RC device, a medical implant designed to treat rotator cuff injuries. This approval marks a significant advancement in the treatment options available for rotator cuff injuries, offering improved recovery outcomes for patients.

Key Takeaways:



Detailed analysis of the global rotator cuff injury treatment market, including market size, growth projections, and key trends.

Comprehensive overview of treatment options, including surgical, physiotherapy, and pharmaceutical segments.

Insights into technological advancements and their impact on treatment outcomes and market growth.

Regional analysis highlighting market dominance in North America and emerging opportunities in other regions. In-depth examination of market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

5.1 Incidence and Prevalence (2023)

5.2 Prescription Trends, (2023), by Region

5.3 Device Volume, by Region (2020-2032)

5.4 Healthcare Spending, by Region, (Government, Commercial, Private, Out-of-Pocket), 2023

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Rotator Cuff Injury Treatment Market Segmentation, by Treatment

8. Regional Analysis

9. Company Profiles

10. Use Cases and Best Practices

11. Conclusion

