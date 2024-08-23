(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Aug. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global for Digital Health is estimated at US$288.0 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$934.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 18.3% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.



The growth in the digital health market is driven by several factors, including the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, the rising demand for remote healthcare services, and the advancements in wearable technology and AI. As the global burden of chronic conditions such as diabetes, hypertension, and cardiovascular diseases continues to rise, there is a growing need for continuous monitoring and management, which digital health tools can effectively provide. The shift towards remote healthcare, spurred by the COVID-19 pandemic, has highlighted the importance of telemedicine and virtual care, leading to greater investment and adoption of these technologies. Furthermore, the rapid advancements in AI and machine learning are enhancing the capabilities of digital health solutions, making them more accurate and reliable. Government initiatives and policies promoting the use of digital health technologies to improve healthcare access and quality are also playing a crucial role in market growth. As these trends continue to evolve, the digital health market is poised for significant expansion, driven by the ongoing need for innovative, efficient, and patient-centered healthcare solutions.

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Digital Health Services segment, which is expected to reach US$469.7 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 18.4%. The Digital Health Hardware segment is also set to grow at 16.9% CAGR over the analysis period. Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $111.6 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 21.8% CAGR to reach $99.5 Billion by 2030.

COVID-19 Pandemic Accelerates Digitalization in Healthcare

Industry to Drive Demand for Simplified Digital Workflows

Digital Twins, Simulations to Open New Treatment

Factors Defining Future Growth Trajectory

Startups Flock the Digital Therapeutics Market

Select Digital Therapeutics Startups

Pandemic Pulls Up Lever for Digital Mental Healthcare

Increasing Popularity of Telehealth Draws Attention

Growing Role of Telemedicine Apps During COVID-19 Pandemic

Amidst the Rise in Adoption of Telehealth/Telemedicine Services, Blockchain Emerges as a Critical Technology for the Sector

Virtual Collaboration Gains Significance

Telemedicine Holds Promise for Chronic Conditions

Industry Witnesses Wider Adoption of AI & Predictive Analytics in Healthcare

Select Use Cases

Hospitals Bet on Actionable Insights from AI & Predictive Analytics to Treat & Triage Patients amid COVID-19

Wearable Gadgets Bring in Healthcare Disruption

Personalized Medicine to Benefit from Digital Technologies

AI Robots Set to Transform Healthcare Industry

mHealth Care: A Prominent Rising Trend in Digital Healthcare Market

Rise in Integration of AI in Mobile Health Apps

Proliferation of Smart Devices Bodes Well for Market Growth

Mobile Healthcare Gains Momentum amid the Pandemic

Eminence of Cloud-based apps in the Mobile Health Care Industry

Inclination of Young Consumers Towards Digital Health Technology: Opportunity in Store

Shortage of Medical Professionals: Mobile Medical Apps Come to the Rescue

Partnering with Technology Majors to Spur Innovation

Cloud Computing: An Expanding Paradigm

Artificial Intelligence to Play a Significant Role in Automation and Improving Clinical Outcomes

Augmented Reality Transforms Medical Treatment

ER to Take Clinical Training and Treatment by Storm

Regulations Fostering Digital Health

Digital Health Becomes Key Focus Area for US FDA

Regulation for AI & ML-based Software

Reauthorization of PDUFA & MDUFA

Integrated Diagnostics: A Fast Growing Space

Surgeons Use Video-Conferencing as an Educational Tool

Growing Focus on Reducing Healthcare Costs Bolsters Market Growth

Chronic Diseases Management and Associated Costs Drive Medical Apps Adoption

Rapidly Aging World Population & COVID-19 Induced Re-Focus on Aging-In-Place to Drive Demand

ISSUES AND CHALLENGES

Protecting Patient Integrity and Building Trust: A Major Challenge

Cyber Security, and Maintaining Regulatory Compliance Recruiting, Training, and Retaining the Best Talent

