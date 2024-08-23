E-Plansofttm CEO & Founder Michael Chegini Nominated For OC Business Journal's INNOVATOR OF THE YEAR Award

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

e-PlanSoft company logo

The Orange County Business Journal's tenth annual INNOVATOR OF THE YEAR AWARDS honors and recognizes individuals creating game-changing products and services.

- Michael CheginiIRVINE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- e-PlanSoftTM , a leading provider of digital plan review solutions, is proud to announce that its CEO and Founder, Michael Chegini , has been nominated for the Orange County Business Journal's prestigious "Innovator of the Year" award. This nomination celebrates Michael's contributions to the tech and construction industries through his innovative spirit and visionary leadership.The Orange County Business Journal's tenth annual INNOVATOR OF THE YEAR AWARDS honors and recognizes individuals and organizations creating game-changing products and services. These awards celebrate brilliance and leadership in innovation, and Michael Chegini's nomination is a testament to his exceptional work in advancing technology in the construction and design sectors.Michael Chegini, President & CEOMichael Chegini is a true entrepreneur, inventor, and visionary. Educated at various universities in the U.S., he received his post-doctorate work/certification from UC Irvine. Throughout his storied career, he has created numerous companies as an architect and engineer, building businesses from the ground up in the software, design, construction, compliance, and energy sectors. His most recent venture, e-PlanSoftTM, aims to revolutionize the construction industry by streamlining digital plan review processes using Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning technologies through Amazon Web Cloud Services.e-PlanSoftTM serves over 50,000 applicants across North America, assisting government and permitting agencies in efficiently managing permit and plan review services. Notable clients include the City of Irvine."It's an honor to be recognized as an innovator by the Orange County Business Journal. This nomination is a testament to the dedication and hard work of the entire e-PlanSoft team," said Michael Chegini. "I am committed to driving technological advancements that streamline processes and improve efficiency in the construction and design industries, and I am thrilled to see our efforts making a difference."About Dr. Michael Chegini, PhD, PE, SE, A.AIAIn the early 2000s, as the head of Owen Group, Inc., an award-winning architectural and engineering firm, Dr. Michael Chegini faced the challenge of managing large plan sets for compliance reviews. Projects ranged from the new World Trade Center in New York to the Los Angeles Unified School District, San Diego International Airport, and Metro Rail Stations.Frustrated with the inefficiencies of manual plan review processes, Michael and his team sought a better solution. Finding none, they collaborated with industry experts, including building and planning officials, to develop software that allows multiple users to review drawings electronically in real time from various locations. This innovation laid the foundation for e-PlanSoftTM.Michael's dedication to innovation has transformed the way plan reviews are conducted and cemented his reputation as a leader in technological advancements in the construction industry.For more information about e-PlanSoftTM and Michael Chegini's nomination, please visit e-PlanSoftTM.

