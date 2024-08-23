Conservatorium Hotel Amsterdam Takes Great Steps Forward In Its Sustainability Journey

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Conservatorium Hotel Amsterdam Team Members

New technologies and sustainable suppliers have been introduced and staff eagerly contribute to community initiatives and environmental causes.

- Jantineke Eijkelenkamp, Sustainability Manager for The SetSANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Green Globe recently recertified the Conservatorium Hotel Amsterdam awarding the hotel a high compliance score of 90%. Located in Museum Square, the luxury centre and cultural heart of the capital city, the Conservatorium is an architectural masterpiece that combines a landmark heritage building with a graceful, contemporary design.Jantineke Eijkelenkamp, Sustainability Manager for The Set said,"We continually strive to make improvements and to make the Conservatorium hotel more sustainable. And thanks to great partners such as Green Globe, Klappir and Frankenhuis, as well as the great enthusiasm from our Green Team, we feel that this year we have once again, taken some great steps forward."Conservatorium Hotel Amsterdam was awarded Platinum status in 2022, marking ten years of consecutive certification. A wide range of sustainability actions are in place that are well implemented and supported by the hotel's Green Team and staff members. New technologies and sustainable suppliers have been introduced and staff eagerly contribute to community initiatives and environmental causes.Clothes and Linen RecyclingThe hotel works with Frankenhuis to recycle old uniforms and retired linen. Frankenhuis, a circular textile solution provider, processes post-consumer and post-production textiles into new and usable raw materials. That means worn clothing and textile materials are no longer wasted. Instead, the recycled fibres become a valuable resource in new applications for various industries such as automotive, furniture and spinning industries.Reducing Carbon FootprintsCalculating the exact carbon footprint of the Conservatorium Hotel Amsterdam is a massive undertaking, but together with its partner in carbon administration Klappir, the hotel has managed to successfully do just that. The Klappir Sustainability Platform collects and processes environmental, social and governance (ESG) data across a company's value chain to facilitate transparent sustainability accounting and reporting. The collated data provides accurate figures of the hotel's carbon footprint enabling management and staff to better understand how well they are doing in their sustainability practices, where to focus improvement efforts, and provides the property's benchmark as compared to other companies. Klappir also tracks the effects of any new green initiatives by reporting CO2 emissions generated and allows for the creation of future plans. All these results are vital in further mapping out the hotel's road to net zero.Helping the Community and PlanetThe Green Team and staff members are dedicated to offering a helping hand in the local community. Volunteer days are regularly organised for employees and initiatives include cleaning up plastic waste in the canals of Amsterdam with the Plastic Whale foundation and assisting the elderly with writing postcards as part of the Great Christmas card campaign for the National Elderly foundation in the Netherlands. Hotel staff also support the De Noordzee foundation by participating in beach clean ups that are run nationwide. Every year the Foundation De Noordzee organises a two week clean-up of all the beaches on the entire Dutch coastline attracting over 1500 volunteers.

