ASKA Expands Defense Strategy Advisory Board With High-Level Military Experts

Multimodal VTOL developer pursues expansion and exploration of defense-related opportunities

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CALIFORNIA, USA, August 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- ASKA, developer of the ASKATM A5 roadable electric-hybrid VTOL (Vertical and Takeoff and Landing) aircraft, announced the appointment of 3 new members to their Defense Strategy Advisory board. These advisors, all highly experienced military veterans who served at the most senior levels of the Department of Defense, joined a specialized group within ASKA's advisory board whose focus is to support the company's market expansion and exploration of defense-related opportunities.LTG (ret) Paul T. Calvert, U.S. ArmyVADM (ret) Richard P. Snyder, U.S. NavyLtGen (ret) Mark R. Wise, U.S. Marine CorpsPaul Calvert is a retired U.S. Army 3-Star General who served over 36 years leading and managing large, highly complex organizations. Paul last served as the Deputy Commanding General and Chief of Staff of the United States Army Forces Command from 2021 to 2024 which is the Department of Defense's largest organization, comprised of over 750,000 Soldiers (Active, US Army National Guard and Army reserve) and Department of the Army Civilians. In his previous position, Paul served as the commander of Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve, the multinational coalition of military forces with the mission to defeat the Islamic State in parts of Iraq and Syria. He is a results producing executive and innovative problem solver with a wealth of experience in building cohesive teams, crisis leadership, systems and process management, budget management and execution, National Security Strategy, and cross government coordination.Rick Snyder is a retired U.S. Navy Vice Admiral (3-star) who contributes decades of experience leading large, complex organizations in the defense, aviation and maritime industries. Rick has a global perspective on risk management, international and inter-governmental affairs, and strategic planning. During Rick's final tour as the Department of the Navy Inspector General, he conducted Navy-wide organizational assessments resulting in improved effectiveness and organizational cultural awareness. For over 4 years he served as an admiral conducting strategy and policy development on the Joint Staff and at U.S Northern Command/North American Aerospace Defense Command. Rick has a successful track record of working at the intersection of strategy, analysis and organizational/leadership development to help companies rise from success to significance.Mark Wise is a retired U.S. Marine Corps LtGen (3-star) and a distinguished and forward-thinking leader, strategist, and operational powerhouse. Mark has a proven track record of helping organizations break through and elevate to another level. Among his many accomplishments, Mark was the Assistant Deputy Commandant for Combat Development and Integration at HQ Marine Corps in Washington, DC. In this capacity, Mark was responsible for providing mission-critical strategic oversight for the Marine Corps' evolution within a $45 billion combat capability portfolio. In his final active-duty tour prior to his retirement, Mark served as the Deputy Commandant for Aviation (DCA) at Headquarters Marine Corps, where he acted as the principal advisor to the Commandant on all aviation matters within the $15 billion portfolio. Mark's career reflects his ability to lead with a strategic mindset, fostering innovation and operational excellence.ASKA is well-positioned for strategic growth with an advisory board that consists of two sets of experts; technology and academic advisors who are focused on our existing private sector business, and the recently formed group of advisors with military experience to support our expanded focus on the defense sector.About ASKAASKA is the world leader in the development of multimodal (drive and fly) vehicles with surface and air capabilities. Multimodal vehicles will enhance access, reduce risk, lower transportation costs, minimize environmental impact, and improve overall logistics and supply chain effectiveness and resilience.The size of an SUV in the drive mode, the four-seater ASKATM A5 is the world's first electric-hybrid flying car with vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) and short takeoff and landing (STOL) capabilities. A5's full-scale prototype has achieved its certificate of waiver or authorization (COA) and received the 2nd renewal of experimental special airworthiness certificate for R&D by the FAA in July 2024. The aircraft is progressing with flight testing and has successfully conducted unmanned tethered hovering and more than 500 miles of drive testing on public roads.ASKATM A5 makes the maximum use of existing infrastructure, such as charging stations, airfields, helipads and runways, and can operate with today's infrastructure. A5 offers the first and last mile transportation, enabling it to scale by seamlessly integrating into the ground infrastructure.

