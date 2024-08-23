Georgian Parliament May Become One-Party Institution After Oct Elections, PM Says

(MENAFN- AzerNews) If the mandates of the deputies from the "United National Movement" opposition party are cancelled, the parliament may become a one-party system after the on October 26.

Azernews reports, citing TASS, that Georgian Prime Irakli Kobakhidze made this statement to journalists.

"Today, the Moldovan parliament is effectively a one-party system, but no one discusses it. However, it is welcomed. The same will happen in Georgia," he said.

Based on the results of the parliamentary elections, the Prime Minister predicts that only two parties will enter the country's legislative body: the ruling "Georgian Dream - Democratic Georgia" and the "United National Movement."