First Ladies Of Azerbaijan And Uzbekistan Visit“Mekhrli” School In Tashkent

( MENAFN - AzerNews) On August 23, Mehriban Aliyeva, First Lady of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and Ziroatkhon Mirziyoyeva, First Lady of the Republic of Uzbekistan, visited the“Mekhrli” school in Tashkent, Azernews reports.

