New Broadcasting Platform To Connect Turkic-Speaking States

The Azerbaijan Culture has discussed the creation of a broadcasting connecting Turkic-speaking regions and states, Azernews reports, citing the ministry .

It was stated that within the framework of the of Azerbaijani culture, it is necessary to implement appropriate measures in the direction of supporting the development of creative fields, including the promotion of the potential of the country, and the involvement of foreign specialists in the development of the local film industry.

The development of the local film industry involves the support of the dubbing infrastructure, the opening of new jobs and the stimulation of business in this segment, which is the main priority for the support of the Azerbaijani language in the modern digital space. For these purposes, it is planned to implement special measures within the framework of the "Creative Azerbaijan" program.

This need is also stated in the "Regulation on the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Azerbaijan" approved by Decree No. 119 of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated June 6, 2018, and in the relevant paragraph of the Action Plan of the "Socio-Economic Development Strategy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in 2022-2026".

Supporting the activity of market participants in the field of cultural and creative industries, as well as improving the production base and promoting sectoral clustering, is a priority for the implementation of that clause.

It was brought to the attention that, in the direction of this activity, research is being conducted on the establishment of a broadcasting platform connecting Turkic-speaking regions and states, and a corresponding work plan is being prepared.

In order to improve the platform and speed up the creation process, the strategic and Business Advisor of the "BBC-Maestro" project, Nina Laricheva and the Chairman of the ATA-Association of Turkic Animation organization, Oktay Yusibov, were involved in the project as specialists.

It was emphasised that the platform, based on a monthly or annual subscription model, is planned to include local and international content (dubbing).

Moreover, it is also planned to present high-quality, culturally resonant programs to the audience on the platform.

