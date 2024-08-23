New Broadcasting Platform To Connect Turkic-Speaking States

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The Azerbaijan Culture Ministry has discussed the creation of a
broadcasting platform connecting Turkic-speaking regions and
states, Azernews reports, citing the ministry .
It was stated that within the framework of the Promotion of
Azerbaijani culture, it is necessary to implement appropriate
measures in the direction of supporting the development of creative
fields, including the promotion of the film potential of the
country, and the involvement of foreign specialists in the
development of the local film industry.
The development of the local film industry involves the support
of the dubbing infrastructure, the opening of new jobs and the
stimulation of business in this segment, which is the main priority
for the support of the Azerbaijani language in the modern digital
space. For these purposes, it is planned to implement special
measures within the framework of the "Creative Azerbaijan"
program.
This need is also stated in the "Regulation on the Ministry of
Culture of the Republic of Azerbaijan" approved by Decree No. 119
of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated June 6, 2018,
and in the relevant paragraph of the Action Plan of the
"Socio-Economic Development Strategy of the Republic of Azerbaijan
in 2022-2026".
Supporting the activity of market participants in the field of
cultural and creative industries, as well as improving the
production base and promoting sectoral clustering, is a priority
for the implementation of that clause.
It was brought to the attention that, in the direction of this
activity, research is being conducted on the establishment of a
broadcasting platform connecting Turkic-speaking regions and
states, and a corresponding work plan is being prepared.
In order to improve the platform and speed up the creation
process, the strategic and Business Advisor of the "BBC-Maestro"
project, Nina Laricheva and the Chairman of the ATA-Association of
Turkic Animation organization, Oktay Yusibov, were involved in the
project as specialists.
It was emphasised that the platform, based on a monthly or
annual subscription model, is planned to include local and
international content (dubbing).
Moreover, it is also planned to present high-quality, culturally
resonant programs to the audience on the platform.
Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews' staff journalist, follow her on
Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr
