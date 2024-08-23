Senior PKK Official Killed In Turkish Drone Attack In Iraq

(MENAFN- IANS) Baghdad, Aug 23 (IANS) A Turkish drone strike on Friday killed a senior official of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) and two others in Sulaymaniyah province in the semi-autonomous Kurdistan region of Iraq, the region's Counter-Terrorism Service said in a statement.

The incident occurred at 11 a.m. local time when a Turkish drone attacked a vehicle on a road near the town of Said Sadiq, southeast of the namesake provincial capital Sulaymaniyah, Xinhua news agency reported.

The resulted in the killing of the senior PKK official, as well as his driver and companion, and destroyed the vehicle, according to the statement.

Turkish forces frequently carry out cross-border operations targeting PKK militants in northern Iraq, especially in the Qandil Mountains, the main base of the group.

The PKK, designated as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the United States, and the European Union, has rebelled against the Turkish government for more than three decades.