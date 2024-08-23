Forklifts Strategic Business Report 2024: Internal Combustion Engine Forklifts Making Way For Electric Forklifts - Global Forecast To 2030
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Aug. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Forklifts - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Forklifts is estimated at US$44.1 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$64.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.
The growth in the forklift market is driven by several factors. The rapid expansion of the e-commerce industry has significantly increased the demand for efficient material handling equipment in warehouses and distribution centers. Technological advancements, including the development of more efficient and environmentally friendly electric forklifts, have led to their widespread adoption across various sectors.
The increasing focus on workplace safety and regulatory compliance has also spurred demand for advanced forklifts equipped with safety features such as stability control, collision avoidance systems, and ergonomic designs. Additionally, the growing trend towards automation and smart logistics solutions has further propelled the market, as businesses seek to enhance operational efficiency and reduce labor costs. Consumer behavior trends, such as the preference for faster delivery times and the rise of omni-channel retailing, contribute to the robust demand for forklifts.
Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) Forklifts segment, which is expected to reach US$42.9 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 5.3%. The Electric Forklifts segment is also set to grow at 6.4% CAGR over the analysis period. Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $11.6 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 6.9% CAGR to reach $11.6 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.
Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030. In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa. Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Aisle-Master, Anhui HeLi Co., Ltd., ATF Forklifts, and more. Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.
MARKET OVERVIEW
Material Handling Equipment (MHE): An Introduction Forklift: Integral Part of MHE Types of Forklifts Counterbalanced Forklift Warehousing Forklifts Forklift by Fuel Types Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) Electric Classification by Forklift Classes Key Strategies to Ensure Safe Use of Forklifts in Work Environments Born Out of Necessity, Forklifts Surge Ahead on the e-Commerce Boom Prominent Factors to Turbocharge Global Forklifts Market Forklift Arena Keeps Buzzing with Latest Technological Trends Developed Markets: Traditional Revenue Contributors Developing Countries Turbo Charge Future Market Growth Internal Combustion Engine Forklifts Making Way for Electric Forklifts Retail & Wholesale End-Use Segment to Maintain its Dominance Competitive Scenario Recent Market Activity Select Innovations Forklifts - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E) Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Increasing Popularity of Fuel Cell-powered Forklifts to Drive Global Forklift Market Myriad Benefits to Broaden Battery-operated Forklifts Application Automated Forklifts Rise in Prominence Electric Forklifts Gain Traction Emphasis on Green Warehousing Steers Demand for Electric Forklifts Electric Forklifts Experience Impressive Makeover with Sophisticated Technology COVID-19 Glitches Hustle Forklift Users to Embrace Electric Versions Forklift Tires Market: Characterized by Growing Demand for Solid and Non-Marking Tires Lift Truck Become a Part of the Connected Enterprise Ecosystem Forklifts Emerge as an Important Material Handling System for the Logistics and Shipping Industry Third Party Logistics (3PL): Expanding in Industrial Manufacturing, Retail and Wholesale Sectors Expanding Retail Industry Generates Significant Opportunities Transition of Material Handling Operations in Automobile Industry Augurs Well for Forklifts Market How Automotive Industry Continues to be Impacted by the Pandemic & What's the New Normal? With Global E-Commerce Sales Skyrocketing, Growth in E-Commerce Warehouses Spurs Need for Forklifts Online Shopping Trend and Need to Improve Warehouse Efficiencies Drive Investments into Forklifts Great Technological Strides for Lift Trucks Used in Cold Storage Warehouses Safety Strategies for Operators to Minimize Forklift Accidents' Risk in Warehouses Anticipated Growth of Construction Sector to Present Favorable Outlook for Forklifts Technological Advancements Accelerate Market Expansion Technological Developments also Aim at Increasing Productivity Key Challenges Manufactures Face Challenges Producing Rough-Terrain Forklifts Introduction of Robotic based Humanless Warehouse: A Threat to the Market Rising Concerns over Forklift-related Safety Issues Restrain Market Growth Regulatory Framework in the Forklift Sector Percentage Breakdown of Number of Fatalities Attributed to Forklifts by Type of Accident in the US
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 81 Featured)
Aisle-Master Anhui HeLi Co., Ltd. ATF Forklifts Big Lift LLC Cargotec Finland Oy - Kalmar CESAB Material Handling Europe Clark Material Handling Company Combilift Ltd. Corecon Inc. Crown Equipment Corporation CVS ferrari S.P.A EP Equipment Co., Ltd. The Raymond Corporation
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data.
