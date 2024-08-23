Sammy Hulpiau Appointed President Of The Food & Water Division

The Food & Water Division accounts for 37 percent of Alfa Laval's order intake. The division works with products and systems for food and water applications across industries including food, pharmaceuticals, biotech, brewing, dairy and water treatment. More than 8,000 of the group's 22,000 employees work in the Food & Water Division.

"Sammy has the strong strategic and operational abilities that are needed in the ongoing transformation of the Food & Water Division, which has experienced a long period of growth and margin improvements. I look forward to the next leg of the transformation journey under Sammy's leadership," says Tom Erixon, CEO and President, Alfa Laval.

"I am deeply honoured by the opportunity to lead the Food & Water Division in such interesting transformational times in the industry and I feel privileged to be working with so many talented colleagues and leaders around the world. I can't wait to take on this challenge," says Sammy Hulpiau.

Nish Patel, the current President of the division, will move to a new role and lead several important group initiatives. The change is effective as of 1 September 2024, and Nish will continue to report to the CEO in his new capacity.

