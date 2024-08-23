Philadelphia Inquirer Names Mcadam A 2024 Top Workplace

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- McAdam Financial, a nationally recognized wealth management firm founded in 2008, is proud to announce that it has been named a Top Workplace in Philadelphia by The Philadelphia Inquirer . McAdam ranked #15 among small workplaces. This prestigious honor is based on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement partner Energage LLC.



McAdam empowers clients to achieve their financial goals through personalized retirement planning and wealth management strategies. The firm's dedication to building strong client relationships and cultivating a supportive company culture has been instrumental to its success.

"We are incredibly honored to be recognized as a Top Workplace," said CEO Michael McAdam. "This achievement is a testament to our unwavering commitment to fostering a positive, supportive, and fulfilling work environment where our team members thrive. The exceptional talent and dedication of our team is a direct reflection of this award, and we are immensely grateful for their contributions to our company and to our clients' success."

The Philadelphia Inquirer's Top Workplaces program identifies and honors outstanding workplaces in the region. Winners are determined based on employee feedback across various factors, including company culture, leadership, compensation and benefits, and career development opportunities.

McAdam has received numerous accolades. USA Today named the firm a Best Financial Advisory Firm in 2023 and 2024. Additionally, McAdam has appeared on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in America six times (2017, 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023, 2024).

About McAdam Financial

Founded in 2008, McAdam Financial is a nationally recognized independent financial advisory firm. Its Philadelphia headquarters leads a nationwide network of fiduciary financial advisors operating in Boston, Chicago, and Tysons Corner. The firm is dedicated to helping clients achieve their financial goals through a comprehensive approach that includes retirement planning, 401(k) optimization, tax and insurance analysis, investment planning, education planning, estate planning, and employer benefits optimization. McAdam Financial provides specialized strategies to grow, sustain, and protect wealth, helping enable clients to enjoy a secure and fulfilling retirement.

Learn more:

Important Disclosures

Awards, rankings, ratings, and/or recognition by unaffiliated rating services and/or publications are not indicative of McAdam's future performance, should not be construed by a client or prospective client as a guarantee that such client will experience a certain level of results if McAdam is engaged, or continues to be engaged to provide investment advisory services, nor should they be construed as a current or past endorsement of McAdam by any of its clients.

Rankings published by magazines, and others, generally base their selections exclusively on information prepared and/or submitted by the recognized adviser. Such awards, rankings, ratings, and/or recognition are no guarantee of future investment success. Working with a highly rated advisor does not ensure that a client or prospective client will experience a higher level of performance. Generally, rankings are based on information prepared and submitted by the adviser.

The awards listed do not require membership or payment for consideration. By virtue of disclosing an award ranking, McAdam is disclosing favorable ratings (to the extent that McAdam is ranked above other advisors) and unfavorable ratings (to the extent that McAdam is ranked below other advisors). The awards and rankings are independently granted. McAdam is not affiliated with the awarding rating services or and/or publications listed.

The Best Financial Advisory Firm awards received in 2023 and 2024 were granted by USA Today, with assistance from Statista. McAdam LLC did not apply for or pay for the award. The ranking of the best registered investment advisory firms is based on two dimensions: recommendations by financial advisors, clients as well as industry experts and a firm's development of Assets under Management.

Contact:

Kevin McAdam, CFA

P: (203) 912-2779

Email: ...